Theatre Tuscaloosa Receives $22,000 in Grants From the Alabama State Council on the Arts

Theatre Tuscaloosa has received two grants totaling $22,000 from the Alabama State Council on the Arts to fund the 2024-25 Season: Making Theatre Magic and for administrative support.

With these funds, Theatre Tuscaloosa can produce a full season of plays and musicals - from "The Addams Family" to "Anastasia." Theatre Tuscaloosa's mission to improve the quality of life in West Alabama by producing world-class theatrical and educational programs is amplified by this grant. Theatre Tuscaloosa is making Alabama's communities stronger and our state's arts and culture sector more vibrant.

"The Alabama State Council on the Arts grant allows us to pursue our mission, as we create high quality productions and educational opportunities for our community," Executive Producer Tina Turley said. "We are so thankful for this much needed support. Amid unforeseen construction delays in the Bean-Brown Theatre, this season continues to look different than previous seasons. This grant has helped us adapt to continue to perform during this period of growth."

The Council on the Arts is the official state agency for the support and development of the arts in Alabama. The Council works to expand and preserve the state's cultural resources by supporting nonprofit arts organizations, schools, colleges, units of local government, and individual artists. Arts programs, assisted by Council grants, have a track record of enhancing community development, education, cultural tourism, and overall quality of life in all regions of the state.

Alabama State Council on the Arts grants are made possible by an annual appropriation from the Alabama Legislature and additional funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Learn more at arts.alabama.gov.

Theatre Tuscaloosa's upcoming production of "The Addams Family" is brought to audiences partially by the Alabama State Council on the Arts. "The Addams Family" opens Oct. 17-20 at the Bama Theatre. Tickets for this creepy-kooky musical are available now at https://www.theatretusc.com/addams or 205.391.2277.

More information about this year's productions, volunteering, giving, and educational opportunities is available at theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.

