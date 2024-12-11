Theatre Tuscaloosa Academy To Return This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Tuscaloosa Academy will return this spring with 6 classes on the line-up: Adult Tap I, II, and III, The Voice & the Actor, Intro to Character Work Through Movement, Musical Theatre Dance Styles II, Directing Workshop, and Triple Threat Auditions. All 6 will take place on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

"This spring line-up is going to be super exciting," said Executive Producer Tina Turley. "Our course offerings are expanding with every semester, and these are sure to scratch every theatre itch a prospective student might have."

Adult Tap Classes are back with instructor Beth Rominger for levels I, II, and III. Classes run Tuesday nights starting Jan. 7, 2025, and finishing Feb. 11, 2025. Level I begins at 5:30 p.m., level II begins at 6:30 p.m. and level III begins at 7:30 p.m. This course takes place in the SSCC Dance studio with instructor Beth Rominger, and the cost of registration is $60.

The Voice & the Actor is a dynamic course designed for ages 16 and older who want to deepen their understanding and control of vocal techniques for stage performance. Class runs Tuesday nights 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. starting Jan. 14, 2025, and finishing Feb. 11, 2025, with no class on Feb. 4, 2025. This course takes place in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall with instructor Molly Page, and the cost of registration is $40.

Intro to Character Work through Movement is an immersive one-day workshop for ages 16 and older that delves into the art of building authentic, compelling characters using physicality and movement. This two-and-a-half-hour workshop is on Feb. 4, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. with instructor Tina Turley. The cost of registration is $20.

Musical Theatre Dance Styles II builds on the foundations introduced in Musical Theatre Dance Styles I, offering more advanced techniques, choreography, and performance practices. This class is designed for students 16 and up and runs Thursday nights at 6:30 p.m. starting on Feb. 18, 2025, and finishing Apr. 1, 2025, with no class on March 11, 2025. This course takes place in the SSCC Dance Studio with instructor Nate Blakley, and the cost of registration is $60.

Directing Workshop is a hands-on, one-day class where students will explore key elements of the directing process, including script analysis, casting, working with actors, blocking, and bringing a unified artistic vision to the stage. This course is designed for students 16 and up takes place on March 29, 2025, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall with instructor Tina Turley. The cost of registration is $100 with lunch included.

Triple Threat Auditions is a comprehensive, one-day workshop designed to help actors refine their skills in acting, singing, and dancing-the essential trio for any successful musical theatre audition. This two-hour course will take place on May 4, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall. The cost of registration is $20.

