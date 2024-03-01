Theatre Tuscaloosa Academy Adds Three Spring Classes to Programming

Theatre Tuscaloosa Academy is adding three classes to this spring's line-up: The Importance of Branding, Intro to Musical Theatre Dance, and House Manager Training. All three will take place on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

The Importance of Branding: Marketing Tools for Actors is a workshop that will help students distinguish themselves in the industry of show business. This class will provide the tools and resources needed to book the job. Those interested in learning the basics of what it takes to be a professional actor are encouraged to register for this class. The Importance of Branding meets on Sunday, March 24, 3 - 4:15 p.m. in room 1944 on the Martin Campus of SSCC with instructor Nate Blakely. Tuition is $15, and enrollment is limited to 25 students who are 16 to adult.

Intro to Musical Theatre Dance acquaints students with dance techniques, steps, and practices, that will help them become better on-stage performers. Intro to Musical Theatre Dance will have two sessions on April 28 in the SSCC Dance Studio with instructor Nate Blakely. The first class is offered at 1:30 - 2:15 p.m. to ages six-years- to nine-years-old and is limited to 10 students. The second class is offered at 3 - 4:15 p.m. to ages 16 to adult and is limited to 25 students. The cost of registration is $15.

Instructor Nate Blakley is an actor, singer, dancer, director, and theatre educator. He holds a BFA in Theatre from the University of Montevallo. Nate has been working in the theatre industry for several years and also teaches as the Director of Theatre at the Tuscaloosa Fine Arts Academy (Paul W. Bryant High School). Nate's mission is to Teach, Inspire, and Entertain.

"I am looking forward to having Nate on board as an instructor for these new and exciting classes," said Executive Producer Tina Turley. "Nate has worked with us on and off stage for the last two years, and I know our patrons will love him as an instructor."

The third addition to Theatre Tuscaloosa's spring academy classes is House Manager Training offered April 7 at Shelton State. Participants will learn all the ins and outs of how to train and lead ushers in providing superior service to Theatre Tuscaloosa patrons while ensuring their safety and security. This two-hour training is mandatory for new house managers and optional for veteran house managers who need a refresher. Participants will receive their own personalized Theatre Tuscaloosa House Manager name badge and the opportunity to shadow an experienced house manager before flying solo. There is no charge to participate, but space is limited, so signing-up in advance is recommended. House Manager Training is offered April 7, 2 - 4 p.m. in room 1944 on the Martin Campus of Shelton State.

More information and class registration are available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.

