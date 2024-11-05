Theatre Tuscaloosa Academy Adds Second Session To Fall Adult Tap Classes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Tuscaloosa Academy has added a second session of Adult Tap Classes this Fall. Classes begin on Nov. 12 on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Road).

Session II of Adult Tap offers three levels of classes: Level 1 at 5:30 p.m., Level 2 at 6:30 p.m., and Level 3 at 7:30 p.m. Classes run for four weeks starting Nov. 12 and ending Dec. 10 (no class Nov. 26), and registration is $40.

"The first session of classes was so popular, students didn't want to stop," Executive Producer Tina Turley said. "We decided to give the people what they want and add a second session. The tap dancing fever lives on!"

Level 1 is typically designed for beginners who have little-to-no prior experience with tap dancing. This class focuses on introducing students to the fundamentals of tap dance technique, rhythm, and coordination. The primary goal of a Level 1 is to build a strong foundation that will serve as the basis for more advanced tap dancing skills.

Level 2 is designed for students who have already completed a Level 1 tap class or have some basic experience and understanding of tap dance fundamentals. In a Level 2 class, the complexity and variety of tap steps and combinations are increased, building upon the foundation established in the previous level. The focus shifts from basic steps to more intricate rhythms, footwork, and musicality.

Level 3 gives experienced tappers the opportunity to practice their skills. The focus shifts from basic or intermediate skills to more advanced steps and developing a routine for performance or preparing for a musical where tap is involved.

Instructor Beth Rominger leads classes for Session II as she did during Session I. Rominger has been tap dancing since she was two-years-old. After 15 years of dance classes, Rominger continued her training with The University of Alabama School of Dance. She began teaching tap, jazz, and ballet at fifteen-years-old and later opened a performing arts school in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Rominger has trained with professionals such as Chris Judd, Charles McGowan, and Paula Abdul. She also studied at The Broadway Dance Centre and with the Radio City Rockettes.

More information and class registration are available at https://www.theatretusc.com/courses or 205.391.2277.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More