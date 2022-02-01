Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Whole Backstage Theatre Will Present WILLY WONKA, JR. This Summer

pixeltracker

There will be five shows, running July 21-24, 2022.

Feb. 1, 2022  
The Whole Backstage Theatre Will Present WILLY WONKA, JR. This Summer

The Whole Backstage Theatre will present Willy Wonka, Jr. this summer. The musical features words and music by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, and is adapted for the stage by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy A. McDonald, based on the book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl.

This production is directed by John Davis Rollings & Kristen Gillen with choreography by Kennedy Pickard.

There will be five shows, running July 21-24, 2022. Learn more at https://www.wholebackstage.com/willy-wonka-jr.


Related Articles View More Birmingham Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee
Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee
Diana Scarf
Diana Scarf
Girl from the North Country Dreams V-Neck Coral Tee
Girl from the North Country Dreams V-Neck Coral Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY Comes to the Newnan Theatre Company
  • Experience Heartbeat_ATL Now at Centennial Yards
  • Out Of Hand Theater To Receive $50,000 From the National Endowment for the Arts
  • The Atlanta Fringe Announces Lineup For 2022 Festival