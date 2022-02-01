The Whole Backstage Theatre will present Willy Wonka, Jr. this summer. The musical features words and music by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, and is adapted for the stage by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy A. McDonald, based on the book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl.

This production is directed by John Davis Rollings & Kristen Gillen with choreography by Kennedy Pickard.

There will be five shows, running July 21-24, 2022. Learn more at https://www.wholebackstage.com/willy-wonka-jr.