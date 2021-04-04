The University Of Montevallo Theatre Department Presents COMPANY

The University of Montevallo Theatre Department will present Stephen Sondheim's Company, set to run on select dates from April 21- 29, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. in the DiscoverShelby Theatre located in the Center for the Arts.

The University of Montevallo Theatre Department is taking major steps to ensure the safety of actors, technicians, and patrons during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Masks must be worn at all times and must properly cover the nose and mouth. Social distancing of six feet or more must also be maintained between patrons. Seating location will be assigned upon ticket purchase and enforced during the production. Entrance into the theatre will be staggered according to seating location

Company, originally written as a series of one-acts, premiered on Broadway in 1970 and was nominated for a record setting 14 Tony awards- receiving six wins, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Lyrics and Best Book. Unlike many popular book musicals of it's time which follow a linear timeline, the show is composed of a series of vignettes, all surrounding Robert, a single man who has just turned 35 and is grappling with the idea of settling down and getting married. Over the course of several dinners, drinks, smoke sessions, and even a wedding, Robert's friends explore the ups and downs of taking on a lifelong partner.

Learn more at https://www.montevallo.edu/academics/colleges/college-of-fine-arts/departments/department-of-theatre/theatre-season/.

Due to COVID-19 restricting the number of patrons that can attend each performance, a capacity limit for each performance is in place. Check both social media and https://montevallotickets.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp regularly to be notified when ticket sales begin.

After months of isolation and dark stages, The University of Montevallo Theatre Department has had to reenter the rehearsal space and rethink how to create connections while maintaining the utmost safety. The use of masks, socially distanced staging, choreography, and set design all combine to deliver a truly unique theatre experience. On the significance of returning to live theatre, Stage Manager Katy Barnes says "We have had to reimagine every aspect of what we do. However, we have still managed to put on a show that is faithful, fun, and most importantly safe for everyone involved."