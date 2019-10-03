The Collective Announces THE OFFICIAL CELEBRITY CLASSIC TAKEOVER

Birmingham, the 2019 annual Magic City Classic is only "3" weeks away. Are you ready for an ultra-exclusive (unique access) to "Celebrities," Entertainment Executives, Politicians, Industry Leaders, Athletes, Social Media Influencers, and the like?

This one-of-a-kind event will host the nation's "Who's Who" all in one place, and is brought to you by the Collective in association with SLEEK Sports Bar. Come collaborate with A/B-Listers, Power-Players, Social Media Influencers, or professionals, in a relaxed mixing and mingling environment.

The Celebrity Classic Takeover will feature complimentary appetizers, cocktails, hookah, and a photo booth, for Celebrity/VIP Guest enjoyment.

Confirmed are: Al Ward (V. P. of KJLH Radio Los Angeles 102.3FM/CEO of Al Ward Entertainment), Andre King (Former Cast Member of Growing Up Hip Hop/Celebrity Designer-Model-Stylist/Brother to International Artist Swizz Beatz), B. E. T. Talent Booker, Charles Andrews (Celebrity Clothing Designer-Owner/Designer of Charles Andrews Couture), Darrell Stokes and Sheen Ricks (Celebrity Chefs/Owners of 2 Chefs & a Pan ), Former Motown Executive, Fred Davenport (WVTM 13/NBC Reporter), Gina Cheatham (Reality Star/Actress/TV Host), K. Samone (Radio One/Hot 107.9FM Atlanta Personality), KL Allen (Celebrity Clothing Designer/Creator-Actor of Highly Successful YouTube Reality Series Fashionaires of Atlanta), Luchie Vibez (Hip Hop Artist), African Princess Mauve Costen (Cast Member of Reality Show Fashionaires of Atlanta/Owner of Princess Mauve Cosmetics), Monei Sutton (Internationally known Media Outlet World Star Radio Personality/Actress/Celebrity Host), Rafael Capone (Owner/Engineer of Soul Asylum Music Group in ATL, one of the Top Recording Studios in the South), Shawna Michaels (Casting Director at Hughes Casting Group), and Tyerise Foreman (Actor/Model), with more being added. This highly anticipated event will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the newly built SLEEKS Sports Bar in beautiful downtown Birmingham.

Although this is a private affair (Invite Only); a few tickets are still available for public purchase.





