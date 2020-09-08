Terrific New Theatre Is Offering Online Programming During Protracted Pandemic

Viewers can access the programs via TNT's Facebook page, Twitter account, YouTube channel or website.

In order to entertain audiences while waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic, Terrific New Theatre recently launched an online performance series called This 'n That from TNT. Much of the content is curated by TNT, while other programs are presentations of established works.

Some programs are designed as performances that are livestreamed at an appointed time and require pre-registration, while other fare is pre-recorded. Although all programming is free, donations are accepted. Viewers can access the programs via TNT's Facebook page, Twitter account, YouTube channel or website (http://www.TerrificNewTheatre.com).

This 'n That from TNT debuted Aug. 20 with Bad Auditions ... On Camera, a new play by Ian McWethy and Carrie McCrossen, written specifically for actors and audiences to experience on video chat. It was directed by Birmingham's Barry Austin and starred 13 local actors.

The first episode of Who's Zoomin' In? dropped Sept. 2. This series features brief video chats with TNT actors, volunteers, board members, patrons and community partners, as well as other representatives of the broader arts and nonprofit communities in Birmingham. TNT Executive Director Tam DeBolt and local actor Elise Mayfield host the series, and the pair exudes real on-air chemistry as they get to know their interview subjects. Each session ends with DeBolt and Mayfield asking their guest 10 personal questions, à la the late James Lipton on TV's "Inside The Actors Studio" - but TNT style.

This unofficial "season" is still being planned, but here is a partial list of upcoming programs:

On Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. CDT, TNT will present a live reading by seven local, female, African-American actors of select poems from Magic City Gospel by Ashley M. Jones, a local award-winning poet and teacher. The program, curated by TNT, will take viewers on a historical, geographical, cultural and personal journey through Jones' life and the life of her hometown of Birmingham.

In late October, TNT will debut Therapy Schmerapy, a curated series of comedic plays whereby the same "therapist" counsels a different romantic couple on each episode. The fictional patients will be portrayed by real-life couples who perform in local community theater. TNT will solicit submissions of new 10-minute plays, created especially for this project, from amateur playwrights worldwide.

An as-yet-untitled storytelling series will debut soon. For each installment, TNT will compile previously solicited videos that focus on a particular theme. Anyone who has a story to tell is welcome to submit videos for this series.

Also in the works is a series of livestreamed panel discussions with theatrical artists and technicians, moderated by DeBolt. Each discussion - focusing on a particular discipline such as directing, stage managing, acting, set and lighting design, costuming and more - will feature a handful of panelists from the Birmingham theater community. This series is designed to give laypeople a chronological tour of the production process and a peek behind the curtain.

Shows View More Birmingham Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You