Terrific New Theatre Continues 34th Season With MUSICAL

For the second production of its 34th season, Terrific New Theatre (TNT) offers up an emotion-packed musical that follows two childhood friends from age 6 to 35. Titled The Story of My Life, the show will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from Oct. 3-19, plus two Sunday matinees.

With music and lyrics by Neil Bartram and book by Brian Hill, The Story of My Life follows the friendship of Alvin and Thomas, two men from a small town. These lifelong friends are reunited after Alvin's mysterious death. In the abstract world of his mind, Thomas struggles to write Alvin's eulogy while recounting the many turns that their lives have taken since meeting as children. Alvin searches through the manuscripts and stories in Thomas' mind to lead him on a journey of remembrance. Through music and song, these two friends recount their adventures, explore their past dissonance, and ultimately discover what is at the base of every strong friendship ... love.

TNT's production of The Story of My Life will be directed by Tam DeBolt, now in her fourth season as executive director, and Jay Tumminello will be music director. The musical will star two of Birmingham's most accomplished young actors, Caleb Clark and David Strickland - reuniting after collaborating on last season's acclaimed musical Fun Home, which was directed by Strickland and featured Clark as the leading man.

Rounding out the creative team for The Story of My Life are stage manager Kim Dean Davenport, set designer Mandy Thomas and lighting designer Scott Littleton. The production will perform Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

With the 2019-20 season, TNT for the first time is offering patrons the convenience of online ticket sales. Individual tickets, season packages and Flex Passes can be purchased by visiting www.terrificnewtheatre.com/tickets. Of course, patrons still can place orders by email and telephone.





