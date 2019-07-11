Terrific New Theatre Begins It's 34th Season On August 9th

Terrific New Theatre, under Executive Director Tam DeBolt, announces a 34th season featuring offerings that are innovative by local community theater standards and are firsts in the storied history of TNT.

The season opens Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, with the Alabama premiere of The Cake, a topical comedy about a serious subject, directed by Cari Gisler Oliver (in her directorial debut) and starring the popular Holly Croney Dikeman. In October, young but established performers Caleb Clark and David Strickland star in the intimate musical The Story of My Life, another Alabama premiere, directed by Tam DeBolt with musical direction by Jay Tumminello. November features TNT's "Written in the South" Series; the play is still in the submission and selection process. In December, It's a Wonderful Life: LIVE! is scheduled for a three-weekend run in time for the holidays. This production - along with the "Written in the South" play - are bonus productions that are not part of TNT's regular season.

The New Year opens with a new experience for TNT and its patrons: the "pop-up" production of the poignant comedy Every Brilliant Thing, directed by Tam DeBolt and starring Birmingham favorite Nick Crawford. This Alabama premiere will run Jan. 30-Feb. 15, 2020. Next up is the repertory-style presentation of what TNT is dubbing The Nora Plays: A Doll's House and A Doll's House, Part 2, which opens March 5, 2020; both plays (again, Alabama premieres) will be directed by David Strickland, the director of last season's acclaimed Fun Home. This production includes Thornton Wilder's 1937 American adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's 1879 Norwegian literary classic, as well as the play's 2017 award-winning sequel, written by Lucas Hnath. Season 34 enters its final stretch with yet another Alabama premiere, The Great American Trailer Park Musical, a Texas-tinged comedy romp, directed by Henry Scott with musical direction by Jay Tumminello, running in May. TNT's 34th season will end in July 2020 with a TBD production whose title won't be revealed until next spring, continuing a TNT tradition.

Terrific New Theatre, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, is located at 2821 Second Avenue South in Birmingham's Pepper Place complex. For the first time ever, TNT will be offering online ticket sales; season packages, along with individual tickets, can be purchased now by visiting https://www.terrificnewtheatre.com/tickets. You may also order by calling (205) 328-0868 or emailing Tam@TerrificNewTheatre.com. TNT also offers the seasonal Flex Pass, which allows the holder to use all six tickets in any combination during the season.





