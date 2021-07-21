THE LITTLE MERMAID JR Comes To Virginia Samford Theatre This Month

The Little Mermaid Jr is coming to the Virginia Samford Theatre main stage next month!

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories, Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance. In a magical underwater kingdom, the young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home - and her fins - behind and live in the world above. Performed by the fantastic VST STARS players, this show is a delight for the entire family!

The Virginia Samford Theatre's mission is to further the cultural opportunities for the Greater Birmingham community through arts education and performances of high artistic merit in Theatre, Music, and Dance. The historic multi-purpose arts facility actively encourages participation in a diverse range of arts performances and educational services, providing a fertile foundation for community growth in Birmingham with access for all citizens.

In 1927, a new cultural destination opened its doors in Birmingham. This intimate theater brought together a wide range of the community's residents to enjoy thought-provoking new performances and soul-stirring classics. Much has changed about Birmingham in the years since, but the venue now known as the Virginia Samford Theatre remains a singular hub of creative insight and diverse entertainment.

So join us for an incredible year of music, comedy and drama!

July 29-August 8, 2021

Thursdays-Fridays at 7:00 pm

Saturdays at 11:00 am

Sundays at 2:30 pm

Tickets: $25 General Admission Social Distance Seating, $20 Student

VST Mainstage

For tickets visit https://www.virginiasamfordtheatre.org/season/stars-presents-disneys-the-little-mermaid-jr/