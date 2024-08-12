THE ADDAMS FAMILY & More Set for Theatre Tuscaloosa 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2024-25 season, themed "Making Theatre Magic," will now feature two musicals, two plays, and a Page to Stage dinner theater event amid unforeseen construction delays in the Bean-Brown Theatre.

The mainstage season opens with "The Addams Family" Oct. 17-20 in The Historic Bama Theatre in downtown Tuscaloosa. In this musical adaptation of the hit television series "The Addams Family," Wednesday Addams, the princess of darkness, invites her boyfriend, Lucas Beineke, and his family to pay a call on the Addams for "one normal night." Wednesday has a secret; she and Lucas are engaged. Wednesday tells her father, Gomez, about the engagement, but she asks that he hide this secret from his lovely wife, Morticia, and the rest of the family. With book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, this production is appropriate for all ages.

As the weather gets chillier, Theatre Tuscaloosa takes "Page to Stage" with "Ghost Stories at the Drish" Nov. 20-21 in the historically haunted Drish House. This spine-tingling evening features dramatic readings from the beloved book "13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey" by Kathryn Tucker Windham. Held in the historic Drish House, one of Alabama's most haunted buildings, chilling tales such as "Death Lights in the Tower," are brought to life by Tuscaloosa's talented actors. Patrons will enjoy delicious food and a cash bar. Theatre Tuscaloosa is pleased to partner with UA Press on this event. Adapted by Tina Turley, this event is appropriate for all ages.

Theatre Tuscaloosa brings "Master Class" to the Alabama Power Recital Hall Feb. 5-9, 2025. Opera diva Maria Callas, played by Ava Buchanan, serves up a one-of-a-kind masterclass at an elite opera training program. Based on a series of real-life classes Callas delivered at Julliard, this Tony-winning play gives us a peek into the complicated, driven, insatiable life of one of the 20th century's greatest divas. Written by Terrence McNally, this production is appropriate for ages 13 and older.

In April, audiences are invited to Shelton State's "Crimes of the Heart." Featuring Shelton State students, this Southern gothic comedy runs April 23-27, 2025. Patrons may recognize that the academy-award- nominated 1987 film of the same name featured Diane Keaton, Jessica Lange, and Sissy Spacek. In Hazlehurst, Mississippi, three sisters gather to await news of their grandfather's impending death. Lenny, the eldest, is unmarried at thirty and facing diminishing marital prospects; Meg, the middle sister, who quickly outgrew Hazlehurst, is back after a failed singing career on the West Coast; while Babe, the youngest, is out on bail after having shot her husband in the stomach. Their troubles are hilariously highlighted by their cousin, Chick, and the awkward young lawyer who tries to keep Babe out of jail. Written by Beth Henley, this production is appropriate for ages 13 and up.

The mainstage season concludes with "Anastasia" July 18-27, 2025, in the newly renovated Bean-Brown Theatre. Based on the 1997 animated film of the same name, "Anastasia" premiered on Broadway in 2016. From the same writing team behind "Ragtime," this musical transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire and the end of the Romanov dynasty, to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. Anya, a brave young woman with amnesia, sets out to solve the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an adventure to discover whether she might truly be the Grand Duchess Anastasia. With book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, this production is appropriate for all ages.

The 2024-25 season is produced in cooperation with Shelton State Community College (SSCC) and will be presented in five different venues across Tuscaloosa.

Amid uncertain completion timelines for the renovated Bean-Brown Theatre, Theatre Tuscaloosa is temporarily changing the season subscription process. Tickets to each production will go on sale one month before its opening date. The 2024-25 season will offer exclusive, early access pre-sales (one week prior to each public on-sale date) to patrons who donate to our Annual Giving Campaign at the Star Giving Level ($100) or above. Donors will also receive a 25% discount on all tickets purchased throughout the season. Higher giving levels will come with additional benefits (see https://www.theatretusc.com/sponsorships for details).

As long as patrons contribute at the Star Level or above, Theatre Tuscaloosa will hold their regular seats at the Bean-Brown Theatre for the 2025-26 season when normal season subscriptions are anticipated

to resume.

More information is available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.

