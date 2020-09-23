Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shoals Community Theatre Will Reopen With LOVE LETTERS

The show takes place on October 1.

Sep. 23, 2020  

Shoals Community Theatre will reopen with Love Letters, taking place on October 1.

Love Letters by A. R. Gurney is a poignant two person show where the actor and actress share letters written to each other throughout their lives. The Cast for this production is Randy Pettus and Mary Ellen Killen.

The Show will be performed at the Shoals Theatre on October 1st at 7:30pm. All tickets are $10 general admission and seating will be limited.

Tickets will be available at the theatre box office the week of the show. No tickets will be sold online for this production.

Social distancing will be used and all COVID precautions taken.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/622987995057289/.



