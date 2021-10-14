SAFE's Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST This Month

SAFE's Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company will present Beauty and the Beast. Performances will run October 21, 22, 23, 29 & 30, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the B.B. Comer Auditorium.

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" is the classic story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped in a spell placed by an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Based on the 1991 Academy Award®-winning animated feature film and celebrating 20 years since its Broadway premiere in 1994, "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" has become an international sensation that has been seen by over 35 million people worldwide in 22 countries and has been translated into 9 different languages. "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" is by Linda Woolverton (book), Alan Menken (music), Howard Ashman, Tim Rice (lyrics) and is produced in agreement with Musical Theatre International.

Join the Beast (Michael Giddens), Belle (Celia Blanchard), Gaston, Le Fou (Michael Vick), Lumiere (Joseph McDonald), Mrs. Potts (Janie Giddens), Chip (Anna Theilacker), Cogsworth (Keeghan Messer), Babette (Allison Terrell), and friends as they embark on a grand journey filled with adventure, cheer, and learning to love. With the classic songs, "Be Our Guest," "Something There," and "Beauty and the Beast," this will be a musical experience the whole family can share and enjoy

SAFE's Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company production of "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" is under the direction of J. Patrick McDonald. "All the shows we produce are designed to enhance the growing Theatre Education program at SDPAC. Though only in our second year, we are receiving statewide recognition, coupled with grant funds, that has strengthened this program beyond our wildest hopes this early on. Coupled with that, we have received enthusiastic support from Mary Love Hendrickson, Program Manager of SDPAC, and the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE), the parent organization for SDPAC," states McDonald.

ASL Interpreter Services will be provided on October 21st and 29th. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at sdpac.net or calling (256) 245-1669.