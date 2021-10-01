Red Mountain Theatre Presents BACK TO BROADWAY

Red Mountain Theatre, Birmingham's premier performing arts and theatre education company, presents "Back to Broadway," the first official show of the inaugural season at the Arts Campus in downtown Birmingham.

Shows will include concert performances of some of Broadway's biggest hits, by more than 15 performers, both professional and rising local talent.

Performances will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, with additional shows at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 and will conclude at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE. Ticket prices start at $10.

"This is going to be a great way to open up the first season in our new facility," said Red Mountain Theatre Executive Director Keith Cromwell. "These performances are perfect for both the established Broadway fan and someone who has never seen a show. It's going to be a fantastic weekend."

For more information on the "Back to Broadway" series, click HERE. For information regarding Red Mountain Theatre's COVID-19 protocols, click HERE.