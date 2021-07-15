Red Mountain Theatre Converts Industrial Complex Into All-In-One Arts Campus

Red Mountain Theatre in Birmingham, Ala., has moved into its new $25 million downtown Arts Campus, a former industrial space redesigned into a theatrical and acoustic wonder. This state-of-the-art facility stands out as one of the most unique theatre campuses in the country, having been converted from an industrial complex housing an HVAC manufacturer, into a world-class performing arts and education center in the heart of Birmingham's downtown community.

Featuring more than 60,000 square feet of space, the Arts Campus provides Red Mountain Theatre the opportunity to house all of its operations under one roof after more than 40 years of multiple locations housing different divisions, such as set design and costume storage. The one-stop-shop campus features two full theaters, several rehearsal spaces, classrooms, administrative offices, a set design workshop, a costume shop, a piano bar, a donor lounge, a recording studio, hair and wig room, production offices, back-of-the-house facilities and on-site storage spaces for sets, costumes and more. No one has to leave the building for any part of a production.

"This space is really and truly a game-changer for us, and for theatre in Birmingham," said Red Mountain Theatre Executive Director Keith Cromwell. "Being able to have everything that goes into a production under one roof is something that few theatre companies can claim. We also now have a permanent location for our educational efforts, which is amazing. Our kids have a place they can call home."

Head Architect Craig Krawczyk of LIVE Design Group said designing the Arts Campus was one of the most rewarding projects of his career.

"Being able to take this dormant building, an aging manufacturing facility, and turn it into something that an entire community can love and enjoy for years to come was an incredible opportunity," Krawczyk said. "Keith and the team at Red Mountain had such a pure, intentional vision for this space, and I was thrilled to help them bring it to life."

Preconstruction Manager Christina Myerson and Superintendent Drew Hall of Brasfield and Gorrie led the construction team, and said it was fascinating to see the Arts Campus come together.

"Our entire team was extremely proud to see this campus come to life, and we appreciated the opportunity to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime project," Hall said. "Red Mountain Theatre has such a fierce commitment to making an impact in the community through theatre, so being able to give them a place to continue to fulfill their mission was very special."

"It's an incredible transformation," Myerson said. "It's not every day you get to take a century-old warehouse in Birmingham and give it a new life as a theatre facility. It has been truly special to be a part of it."

The Arts Campus has hosted several performances already, including the Parkside Concert Series and the Human Rights New Works Festival.

Currently, the Arts Campus is hosting Red Mountain Theatre's Roaring Twenties: An Immersive Theatrical Experience, which will run Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays throughout the remainder of July.

Show schedules for the remainder of 2021 can be found at https://www.redmountaintheatre.org/our-season-20-21/