Photo Flash: The Village Players Presents CRAZY FOR YOU

The Village Players 2ND production of its 97th season with the toe tapping musical Crazy for You, the new musical comedy with Music by George Gershwin, Lyrics by Ira Gershwin, and book by Ken Ludwig.

The production runs weekends November 1-17, 2019 at the Village Players of Birmingham.

A zany rich-boy-meets-hometown-girl romantic comedy, CRAZY FOR YOU tells the story of young New York banker with show business stars in his eyes; Bobby Child, who is sent to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a rundown theatre. In Deadrock, Bobby falls for spunky Polly Baker, the theater owner's daughter. But Polly takes an instant dislike to the city slicker, so Bobby vows - through cunning, razzmatazz, and a hilarious case of mistaken identity - to win Polly's heart and save the theatre. This high stepping musical features treasured Gershwin songs and sparkling, sensational dances in the ultimate feel-good musical comedy for the fall season. From acclaimed Lend Me a Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo funnyman playwright Ken Ludwig and a wealth of memorable tunes including "I've Got Rhythm," "Someone to Watch Over Me," and "Nice Work if You Can Get It," Crazy for You bubbles over with spectacular show stopping numbers and glistens with 1930s glamour.

Crazy for You is directed by Village Players longtime member Mark Carley. When asked why he wanted to direct this musical comedy he stated; "two of my favorite things are great American show tunes and hilarious farce; you couldn't find a better team that George Gershwin and Ken Ludwig. From Gershwin we get classic songs like Embraceable You, Someone to Watch over Me and I Got Rhythm. From Ludwig we get hilarious comedic situations who wrote the comedy you just enjoyed at Village Players (Moon Over Buffalo) as well as Leading Ladies and the ever-popular Lean Me a Tenor. I wanted to direct Crazy For You for those reasons

The two act musical runs approximately 2 ½ hours plus one 15-minute intermission. Show dates and times are November 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16 at 8:00 p.m. and November 3, 10, and 17 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $21.00 (plus a $1.00 processing fee for each ticket order) and are available online at www.birminghamvillageplayers.com or by calling the theater box office at 248-644-2075. The playhouse of the Village Players is located at 34660 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham.





Related Articles Shows View More Birmingham Stories

More Hot Stories For You