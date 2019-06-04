Photo Flash: Brian Clowdus Experiences Presents THE NOCCULA EXPERIENCE

This summer, Brian Clowdus Experiences breathes new life into the thrilling story of relentless love and adventure with The Noccalula Experience - a legendary tale of undying love. Experience the spectacular tale in its storied home of Noccalula Falls Park as you take in the site's breathtaking natural views of its astonishing, cascading falls. Noccalula is the saga of a young woman torn between a powerful love and her sense of duty to her people. Infused with authentic elements of Native American culture, this original telling creates a brand new significance and brings more power and excitement than ever before. Join us for a journey steeped in romance and exhilaration as Noccalula rules her own fate in the face of her beckoning future. Join Brian Clowdus as he returns home to Gadsden amidst a national career in theatre, returning to his roots in the most immersive and groundbreaking experience you have ever witnessed.... will you take the leap with him this summer?

The full star-studded cast has been announced for the upcoming production. The lead role of Noccalula will be played by Sarah Elaine, an Atlanta actor who recently performed in Brian Clowdus' nationally acclaimed production of MAMMA MIA! Noccalula's true love, Wa-ya, will be played by Jonathan Varillas, a graduate of the New York Film Academy recently seen in the 80th season of The Lost Colony. Tsu-la, the man Noccalula is meant to marry, will be played by Philip Lopez, a grad student at The New School for Drama in Manhattan, who was seen last summer at Old Sturbridge Village in Brian Clowdus' production of Charlotte's Web. Noccalula's Father will be played by Pedro Ka'awaloa, a Harvard University graduate who just finished starring as The King of Siam in the Broadway National Tour of The King and I. Rounding out the cast is Native American film and TV star Irene Bedard, as the voice of Noccalula's Mother. Irene has over 60 credits, including Lakota Woman for which she received a Golden Globe nomination, Smoke Signals, HBO's Westworld, and notably - the voice of Disney's Pocahontas, which she recently reprised in Wreck It Ralph 2.

The Noccalula Experience opens on May 31st and runs throughout the summer at the Falls until July 7th. Performances are Friday through Sunday with multiple chances to see the show each day - 2pm, 4pm and 6pm. Tickets can be purchased at the Noccalula Falls Entry Pavilion each day and are also

City of Gadsden, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901, (256) 549-4500 available to purchase online at www.noccalulafallspark.com. Tickets for children start at $17.50 and tickets for adults start at $22.50.

Photo Credit: BreeAnne Clowdus





