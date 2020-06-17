Magnolia Dance Company Holds Individual Recitals for Students

WKRG has reported that in order to uphold social distancing rules while still allowing its students the joy of performing, Magnolia Dance Company held individual dance recitals for each child and their family.

Jami-Marie Owen, owner of Magnolia Dance Company shared, "We did zoom for 10 weeks...It was a challenge for all of us. It was a learning curve. We had to completely change our teaching tactics. We had to learn to observe our children through a screen."

She continued to say:

"These children were stars...They got up there. They had confidence. They were excited. We loved it. We were proud of them for getting up there because getting up on stage by yourself, and doing a solo is intimidating. But they had the courage to do it and we were just so proud of them."

