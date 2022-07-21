LAUNCH DAY Comes to Theatre Tuscaloosa in October

Launch Day (Love Stories from the Year 2108), written by Michael Higgins, and directed by Tina Turley, comes to Theatre Tuscaloosa in October.

Performances & Tickets

Single tickets go on sale September 20, 2022.

Thursday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m. *Pay-What-You-Can Dress Rehearsal

Friday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: Launch Day's "First Saturday" evening performance will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022.**

Sunday, October 23 at 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 26 at 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 29 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 30 at 2:00 p.m.

Join in for this world premiere production! Theatre Tuscaloosa has been selected as one of six producing theatres in the national American Association of Community Theatre's NewPlayFest 2022, and Launch Day is one of the shows premiering across the US!

Take a trip to the future in this brand new play about life in the 22nd Century. From the weapons dealer whose prosthetic arm has a mind of its own to the artist who has agreed to have an advertisement chip implanted in her brain, Launch Day is a humorous look at a future where love strives to overcome the complexities of post-modern life.