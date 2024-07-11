JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT to Open at Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alabama Shakespeare Festival will present Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical spectacular, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, directed by Melissa Rain Anderson July 11 — Aug. 11 on the Festival Stage.

Joining the cast is Michael Burrell as the show’s title character, Joseph. Burrell has been seen regionally as Joe in Sunset Boulevard at A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut, as Jerry in The Full Monty at Transcendence Theatre Company, and as Gaston in Beauty & the Beast at Olney Theatre Center.

Samantha Rios makes her ASF debut as the story’s narrator. Featured cast includes Edward Juvier as Jacob and Potiphar, Madison Manning as Potiphar’s Wife, and Jim Poulos as Pharaoh.

The adult ensemble includes Josh Bates, Elizabeth Brady, Tony Carrubba, Joe Chisholm, Caleb Hartsfield, Kevin Ilardi, Austin Glen Jacobs, Ryan Alexander Jacobs, Liesl Jaye, John Katz, Reagan Kennedy, Rachel Langetieg, Morgan Michelle Lewis, Donovan McFadden, Diego Louis Cortes, Rob Riordan, Michael J. Rios, Donté Wilder.

Local actors creating the children’s ensemble include Griffin Isbell, Dalty Bendinger, Heiress Williams, Kaiya Dixon, Mya Chin, Kinsley Camille Sutton, Bella Posey, Hank Posey, Amelia Johnson, Asa Moates, Sam Mason, Eva Mason, Annie Mason and Charlotte Mason.

The production team bringing the show to the stage includes choreographer Lindsay Renea Benton, music director Wade Russo, associate music director Joel Jones, scenic designers Justin and Christopher Swader, lighting designer Nathan Scheuer, costume designer Theresa Ham, sound designer Zach Moore, projections designer Blake Manns, stage manager Emilee Buccheit, and assistant stage manager Olivia Tippett.

Ticket prices start at $27. To purchase, call 334.271.5353, visit the ASF Box Office (Monday – Saturday, doors open at 12:00 p.m.), or purchase online at ASF.net. Evening performances begin at 7:00 p.m.; matinees begin at 2:00 p.m.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.