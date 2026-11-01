Interview: Grant Reynolds of MAMMA MIA! at BJCC/American Theatre Guild

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Here We Go Again! Chatting with Mamma Mia! Star Grant Reynolds on Bringing ABBA Magic to Birmingham!

I got to sit down for a fun and energetic interview with Mamma Mia's Sky (Reynolds). We chatted about the 25th-anniversary tour coming to Birmingham's BJCC Concert Hall this month.

Here's how it went down:

Cade: You're back on tour with Mamma Mia!. How does that feel?

Grant Reynolds: It feels amazing. It is a blessing to join this show. I've performed in it for almost three years. It is awesome to experience multiple iterations of this production. I started with the tour remount in 2023, and then I made my Broadway debut with this show. Returning to the road feels like coming full circle. I feel blessed to have this opportunity and see cities I love.

Cade: How does it feel bringing that Broadway energy to Birmingham?

Grant Reynolds: Growing up in Chicago, I saw that not everyone has access to shows in New York. I find fulfillment in working on the tour because touring productions provided my first exposure to musical theater. The best part is that we have a fresh, updated cast, and we are excited to bring that performance to people who might not see it otherwise.

Cade: I haven't seen Mamma Mia! yet, so I am excited to check it out.

Grant Reynolds: Great! This will be your first time—it will be awesome.

Cade: People who see the show share distinct experiences. If you had to describe this production of Mamma Mia! in a few words, what would they be?

Grant Reynolds: I would say impactful, vibrant, and joyful. Mamma Mia! is a phenomenal show set to a backdrop of music that many of us grew up with—the ABBA songs we know and love. At the core, the story touches on familiar themes. It focuses on family dynamics: what does your family look like to you? Whether that means a single mom raising her child—the case here with Sophie and Donna—or people raised by aunts or grandparents, family is family.

It is about identity. Sophie spends the duration of this show searching for her father because she grew up without him, and she feels that absence. My character acts as a mirror to show her that the answers she seeks reside inside her.

Cade: People connect to the story, but the music itself stands out as iconic. What makes the score of this show special?

Grant Reynolds: ABBA makes incredible music filled with emotion. As a Swedish band, their work is pop, but it carries a Eurovision element. We get European melodies and tight harmonies alongside deep lyrics. It pairs well with our show because the production carries emotional weight, and the music aids that journey.

ABBA is a classic. Whether we consider an emotional song like "Lay All Your Love on Me" or a hit like "Dancing Queen," diversity marks their discography. That variety keeps people engaged—when you prepare to shed a tear, you end up dancing. People feel drawn to it, whether they like rock, country, Europop, or hip-hop.

Cade: Sky offers a steady presence amidst the high energy. How do you keep your performance grounded eight times a week?

Grant Reynolds: I listen to my body. The role demands physical effort—when you see the show, you will understand. It involves dancing, movement, and running. Staying centered comes from listening to my body. I work out, eat well, and prioritize sleep. Sleep forms the center of well-being for theater performers, providing rest to mend ourselves.

Self-care requires balance. Yet I enjoy the work. This show brings energy. I love performing every night—I am preparing for the theater now, and I feel excited. I never dread it. I take care of my body to deliver a strong show.

Cade: This show was adapted into two record-breaking films. What will Birmingham audiences gain from this live performance that the movies don't provide?

Grant Reynolds: Audiences gain escapism. That is the best part of theater. I grew up playing sports, and while I do not consider myself a hardcore fan, I enjoy attending a baseball game. I like the escapism—going out for a good time, a beer, and a hot dog (as a Chicago native, I love hot dogs).

That captures the magic of live theater: you come, take a moment for yourself, and experience something that can move you. It surprises people because many expect Mamma Mia! to be a simple, sunny beach musical based on the film. But the depth surprises them. It brings out emotion. I see people leave the theater crying after our mega-mix. Looking out, I see intergenerational groups—grandmothers and granddaughters, mothers and daughters, fathers and daughters, birthday parties, friends on a night out, and couples. It offers something for everyone, and I encourage people to come out and enjoy themselves.

Cade: If you had to pick one song from Mamma Mia! as your go-to karaoke choice, what would it be?

Grant Reynolds: It feels like cheating to pick my song from the show—"Lay All Your Love on Me"—but it is a great track. Otherwise, I would choose "The Winner Takes It All." That would be my karaoke pick!

Cade: If you could keep one costume item or prop from the tour, what would it be?

Grant Reynolds: No one has asked me that before! I would choose my flippers. I won't spoil their role in the show, but they remain a constant detail, and audiences find them amusing. Definitely the flippers.

Catch Mamma Mia! at the BJCC Concert Hall for eight performances only, running November 17-22, 2026.

More on BJCC/American Theatre Guild Recent Articles Review: HAMILTON at BJCC/American Theatre Guild

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