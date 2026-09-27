Review: HAMILTON at BJCC/American Theatre Guild

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As a Hamilton first-timer, I was excited and nervous. Expectations were high, but there’s always the fear of a performance falling short. Hamilton is widely regarded as a groundbreaking, generational masterpiece and a massive cultural phenomenon—but I’ve been let down before. I walked into the theatre expecting the best, but ready in case Wednesday night’s show was just okay.

I was anything but disappointed. From the minute the curtains rose at the BJCC in Birmingham, I felt electrifying energy from the stage and palpable excitement throughout the audience.

The show exceeded every expectation. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s brilliant blend of hip-hop, R&B, pop, and traditional musical theatre storytelling was remarkably seamless, breathing vibrant, modern life into Alexander Hamilton’s story. Hearing iconic tracks like "My Shot" and "Wait for It" performed live gave me full-body chills, highlighting the genius of the show's complex lyricism and intricate, overlapping vocal arrangements.

Talent on display was exceptional. Every cast member brought raw passion and nuance to their role, delivering powerhouse vocals alongside dynamic, continuous choreography that kept the crowd mesmerized. The dynamic between Hamilton and Aaron Burr provided an unforgettable emotional anchor, balancing intense political rivalry with deeply personal drama.

Beyond the staggering artistry, what hit me most was the profound cultural impact of seeing America's founding history told through such a diverse, contemporary lens. If you get the chance to catch this tour, do not hesitate—Hamilton lives up to every bit of its legendary reputation, making for an absolutely unforgettable night of theatre.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 34 Days 04 Hrs 16 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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