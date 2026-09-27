Review: HAMILTON at BJCC/American Theatre Guild
Hamilton Lives up to its Reputation
As a Hamilton first-timer, I was excited and nervous. Expectations were high, but there’s always the fear of a performance falling short. Hamilton is widely regarded as a groundbreaking, generational masterpiece and a massive cultural phenomenon—but I’ve been let down before. I walked into the theatre expecting the best, but ready in case Wednesday night’s show was just okay.
I was anything but disappointed. From the minute the curtains rose at the BJCC in Birmingham, I felt electrifying energy from the stage and palpable excitement throughout the audience.
The show exceeded every expectation. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s brilliant blend of hip-hop, R&B, pop, and traditional musical theatre storytelling was remarkably seamless, breathing vibrant, modern life into Alexander Hamilton’s story. Hearing iconic tracks like "My Shot" and "Wait for It" performed live gave me full-body chills, highlighting the genius of the show's complex lyricism and intricate, overlapping vocal arrangements.
Talent on display was exceptional. Every cast member brought raw passion and nuance to their role, delivering powerhouse vocals alongside dynamic, continuous choreography that kept the crowd mesmerized. The dynamic between Hamilton and Aaron Burr provided an unforgettable emotional anchor, balancing intense political rivalry with deeply personal drama.
Beyond the staggering artistry, what hit me most was the profound cultural impact of seeing America's founding history told through such a diverse, contemporary lens. If you get the chance to catch this tour, do not hesitate—Hamilton lives up to every bit of its legendary reputation, making for an absolutely unforgettable night of theatre.
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