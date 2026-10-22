FLORA MEETS A BEE to Open at Birmingham Children's Theatre

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Birmingham Children's Theatre will present Flora Meets a Bee, a new family play by Morag Shepherd, directed by Paige Clabo. The warm, uplifting story follows a young girl who has never quite felt she fits in, until an unexpected friendship changes everything. Performances run Saturdays, November 7, 14 and 21, at 10:00 a.m.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Flora is a young girl in the foster care system, and she does not have many people or things that she can call her own. One day she meets a bee, an actual bee, and immediately sees the possibility for a new friendship. Flora Meets a Bee is about resilience, imagination, friendship, and how we find beauty and joy in the little things.

The play is told primarily in English, with Spanish woven naturally throughout. Young audiences hear everyday words and phrases in context, whether they are native speakers, learning Spanish at school, or hearing it for the first time.

'This is the beginning of many children's art journey and we take that very seriously and want to give them an amazing experience. The arts are healing and help children's minds and imaginations grow in beautiful ways,' says show Director Paige Clabo. 'I was so excited to help tell this story and help people understand that foster care does not define a child or their journey.'

Flora Meets a Bee, written by Morag Shepherd and directed by Paige Clabo, features Astrid Jerez and Rylie Jackson. The production will take place at the BJCC Theatre, located at 2100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N in Birmingham. Recommended for ages 4–10, the show runs approximately 40 minutes. Tickets range from $10 to $17 and are available at bct123.org/flora.

TOUR DATES

Saturday, November 7th at 10:00am

Saturday, November 14th at 10:00am

Saturday, November 21st at 10:00am

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