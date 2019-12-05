IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: LIVE! Comes to TNT This Christmas

"It's a Wonderful Life: Live!" - a stage play featuring a clever twist on the classic Frank Capra holiday movie - is back for a sixth season in Birmingham, but for the first time this popular production will be performed at Terrific New Theatre in Pepper Place.

Presented by Ravenswood Productions, "It's a Wonderful Life: Live!" is staged as a live radio broadcast of the classic story, taking audiences back in time to Christmas Eve 1946. Six stellar actors portray dozens of characters, while an original musical score and live Foley sound effects bring the entire town of Bedford Falls to life.

Like the Hollywood film, the play is about the life of George Bailey, a generous and well-meaning man who, faced with the many challenges of life, is considering ending it all. In order for George to have a change of heart and understand the true spirit of the season, it will take help from a guardian angel to show him what life would be like for his loved ones had he never been born.

Directed by Ravenswood's Marty Higginbotham, the production stars Ashley Bishop, Howard Green, Leah Luker, Judd McCluney, Chance Novalis, Todd Ponder and Penny Thomas.

Although "It's a Wonderful Life: Live!" is not presented by Terrific New Theatre or part of TNT's regular season or season ticket package, Executive Director Tam DeBolt says she was thrilled when Ravenswood Productions approached her about staging the play at TNT.

"I had been thinking about mounting a production at Christmas, and Marty reached out to TNT with the idea of bringing his show to us. I think it's going to be a perfect fit, and we are honored to introduce our audience to this wonderful holiday story," DeBolt says.

Higginbotham, also a producer on the project, shares DeBolt's enthusiasm. "This show has been a part of our family's holiday tradition for over 16 years," he says, "and we are thrilled to find a new home at Terrific New Theatre for 'It's a Wonderful Life: Live!'"

RESERVATIONS: (205) 775-7709 | WonderfulLifeLive.com





Related Articles Shows View More Birmingham Stories

More Hot Stories For You