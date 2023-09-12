HOCUS POCUS Will Screen at the Alabama Theatre in October

t’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus… three screenings, to be exact! Join in for the fan favorite film at the Alabama Theatre next month! Screenings will take place Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7:00, Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2:00, and Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:00.

A teenage boy named Max and his little sister move to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century.

Tickets are $10 each. Children ages two and younger are free of charge. Doors open 1 hour before showtime, and each screening will begin with a sing-along accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. Seating is general admission, first come, first served. Tickets are available in advance through Ticketmaster beginning at 2:00 p.m. 8/22. 10 ticket limit. For group sales, contact kaitlyn@alabamatheatre.com.