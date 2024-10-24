GHOST STORIES AT THE DRISH: A DINNER READING to be Presented at Theatre Tuscaloosa

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Tuscaloosa will present "Ghost Stories at the Drish: A Dinner Reading" Nov. 19-21, in The Historic Drish House.

Join Theatre Tuscaloosa for a spine-tingling evening of dramatic readings from the beloved book "13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey" by Kathryn Tucker Windham and Margaret Gillis Figh. Held in The Historic Drish House, one of Alabama's most haunted buildings, audience members will hear chilling tales such as "Death Lights in the Tower," brought to life by Tuscaloosa's talented actors. A delicious dinner will be provided, with a cash bar available. Theatre Tuscaloosa is pleased to partner with UA Press on this event.

Returning to Theatre Tuscaloosa are performers Averie Bonneville, Porsche K. Jenkins, NorQuina Rieves, and Ernie Turley. New to the Theatre Tuscaloosa stage is Dr. Ross Vaughn. They are joined by All-Star cast members Drew Baker and Gary Wise.

"This event is going to be the first time the 'Death Lights in the Tower' story will be performed in a dramatic reading at the Drish," Director and Theatre Tuscaloosa Executive Producer Tina Turley said. "I have loved adapting Windham and Gillis Figh's '13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey,' for this event. There is something so exciting and terrifying about performing this ghost story in the place where it actually happened. I get chills just thinking about it. "

Those attending will not only enjoy a theatrical reading of "Death Lights in the Tower," but also other selected stories from "13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey." A dinner will be catered by Snap Decisions, and a cash bar will be available for those ages 21 and up. Seating will be 10 to a table. Patrons will be assigned a table when they purchase tickets.

Performance dates are Nov. 19-21 at 7 p.m. The Wednesday night performance is currently sold out, but tickets are still available for Tuesday and Thursday. "Ghost Stories at the Drish: A Dinner Reading" will be presented in The Historic Drish House. Tickets are on sale now. Prices are $50 for all ages and this includes dinner. This production is appropriate for ages 13 and up.

Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2024-25 season is presented in partnership with Shelton State Community College and is sponsored by BankFirst, Afflink, Mercedes-Benz US International, Inc., the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Tuscaloosa, and signature sponsor Claire Friday. The 2024-25 media partners are Townsquare Media and WVUA 23. The friends of Bill Buchanan are the signature sponsors of "Ghost Stories at the Drish." Corporate and individual sponsorships are still available for individual productions.

Tickets and more information are available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.

