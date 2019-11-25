ASF Brings Holiday Classic To The Stage With THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

In December, Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, on stage December 5 - 29, 2019.

The hilarious holiday classic, based on the beloved children's book by Barbara Robinson, is directed by ASF Associate Artistic Director Greta Lambert. In the production, the Herdman kids - probably the most mischievous and troublesome kids in history - decide to take over the local church's annual Christmas pageant and insist on playing all the good parts. Silent night? Not a chance, but sometimes a little joyful noise is just what Christmastime needs. Audiences of all ages are sure to delight in the chaos and the fun that abounds when the Herdmans collide head-on with the holidays.

"I was drawn to this play because of the struggle of the community to put on the best possible pageant during the holidays," said Lambert. "Such a range of personalities have come together to tell an iconic story in a new way - without meaning to do so."

To produce this beloved play, ASF auditioned over 150 students from more than 50 schools. Consisting of a cast of kids from public, private, and home schools, this production is an opportunity for young people from our community to come together, collaborate, and celebrate the magic of storytelling with all of us.

The play's cast includes 22 young actors who range in age from eight to 17: Dalton Adair (Valiant Cross Academy), Sarah Kate Barton (The Montgomery Academy), Breanna Bennett (Saint James School), Lannom Bowman (Prattville Christian Academy), Timothy Brannon (Booker T. Washington Magnet High School), Amia Nycole Curry (James Wilson Jr. Elementary School), Angelina Xu Dong (Wrights Mill Road Elementary), Piper Doyle (Pike Road High School), J'Kai Foster (Jefferson Davis High School), Faith Gatson (Booker T. Washington Magnet High School), Jason Grinstead (Baldwin Arts and Academic Magnet Middle School), Ann Welch Hilyer (Alabama Christian Academy), Eva Kate Mason (Homeschooled), Madalyn Milledge (Booker T. Washington Magnet High School), William Miller (Floyd Middle Magnet School), Claude Newsome (Eastwood Christian School), Mary Grace Parsons (Bear Exploration Center), Claire Poundstone (The Montgomery Academy), Gerrisyn Shipman (Thompson Intermediate School), Chloe Surles (Halcyon Elementary School), Jace White (Baldwin Arts and Academic Magnet Middle School), and Ryley Tate Wilson (Homeschooled).

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is presented on the Festival Stage, and tickets start at $29. To purchase, call 334.271.5353, visit the ASF Box Office (open Monday - Saturday, 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.), or go online: ASF.net/bestchristmas. Evening performances begin at 7:00 p.m.; matinees start at 2:00 p.m.





Related Articles Shows View More Birmingham Stories

More Hot Stories For You