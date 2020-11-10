Way Off Broadway to Celebrate Television Christmas Specials With A CHRISTMAS SPECIAL CHRISTMAS SHOW

A Christmas Special Christmas Show opens at the theatre on Friday, November 20th.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre is set to celebrate the holiday season this year by paying tribute to television Christmas specials. For decades, Christmas specials have been a staple of the holiday season, bring families together to celebrate the joy of the season with some of their favorite characters and celebrities. This year, Way Off Broadway will look back at some of those specials with A Christmas Special Christmas Show, opening at the theatre on Friday, November 20th.

Since the beginning of the television era, Christmas specials have been a regular part of holiday programming. Each year, families gathered around the television to watch some of their favorite stars like Bing Crosby and Dolly Parton celebrate the season. In Way Off Broadway's new A Christmas Special Christmas Show, audiences will travel through time as we revisit some of these classic (and contemporary) Christmas specials.

Perry Como, one of the most popular performers of that time, hosted three different weekly television series between 1948 and 1962. He is credited with being the one who set the look and tone of what we have come to now know as "the Christmas show." Between '48 and '62, Como produced a Christmas special each year, the format of which was a variety show where he would perform numbers alongside guest stars.

While Como's specials focused on the more traditional hymns and songs in a comfortable, homey setting, at the same time on another network, Bob Hope was pioneering the other side of Christmas specials. Producing shows that were sillier and more jovial, focusing on the lighter side of Christmas.

During the early days of television, other celebrities became regular staples on the Christmas special scene including George Burns and Gracie Allen, Jack Benny, and Jackie Gleason. In the '60s and '70, Danny Kaye, Dean Martin, and Donny and Marie Osmond were the big names in holiday specials. While these programs were all of the variety show style, television series began including Christmas episodes in their seasons, and networks started airing Christmas movies like Babes in Toyland, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and Mrs. Santa Claus. In 1978, there was even a Star Wars Christmas special following the release of the first film.

A Christmas Special Christmas Show will look back at all of these holiday programs with Way Off Broadway's usual Christmas flair. A show perfect for the entire family with lots of laughs and good cheer, Way Off Broadway always makes sure to take time to remember the true meaning of the season.

Starring in this year's holiday production at the theatre are Jessica Billones, Tim Edwards, Melissa Ann Martin, Sarah Melinda, Jordan B. Stocksdale, Jake Thereault, and Megan E. West. The show was written and is directed by Bill Kiska, the theatre's Executive Producer, with music direction by Jordan B. Stocksdale.

A Christmas Special Christmas Show runs November 20th through December 20th, with performances every Friday and Saturday evening and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of each month. Tickets on a Friday evening and Sunday matinee are $50, with Saturday evenings tickets being $53.

In addition to limited ticket availability due to current health and safety restrictions, the Christmas show is always the most popular of the season, usually booking up quickly. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at (301) 662-6600.

To learn more about Way Off Broadway's holiday productions, including the Family Theatre's Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, or any of its upcoming shows in 2021, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.

