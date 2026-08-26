Highwire Improv Sets Weekend of Comedy in Highlandtown

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Highwire Improv will welcome audiences to a weekend packed with improv comedy, with performances running Friday through Sunday and tickets priced at $10.

Friday's lineup begins at 7 p.m. with Hannah and Kyle Try Their Best, featuring two former journalism majors searching for their purpose, followed by Extra Credit, which brings Highwire students and teachers together onstage.

At 8 p.m., Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Hippie and Frenchie will bring their character-driven comedy to Baltimore, followed by Pile of Fire.

Saturday's performances kick off at 6 p.m. with FACT, combining music, characters and storytelling, followed by Washington, D.C.-based Heist Heist Baby, which explores changing the past through comedy.

At 7 p.m., improv duos take center stage. Josh and Bridie will appear in Mind Your Business, followed by The Red Button, exploring what happens when ordinary people are put under pressure.

The Royal Improv Fun Foundry closes out Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. with a collection of Whose Line Is It Anyway?-style improv games.

The weekend concludes Sunday at 5:30 p.m. with The Highwire Repertory, a free performance showcasing new teams experimenting with different comedy forms and styles.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday performances are $10. Sunday's Highwire Repertory performance is free.

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