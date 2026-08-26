Highwire Improv Sets Weekend of Comedy in Highlandtown
Hannah and Kyle Try Their Best, Hippie and Frenchie, Heist Heist Baby and more will take the stage for a weekend of improv performances.
Highwire Improv will welcome audiences to a weekend packed with improv comedy, with performances running Friday through Sunday and tickets priced at $10.
Friday's lineup begins at 7 p.m. with Hannah and Kyle Try Their Best, featuring two former journalism majors searching for their purpose, followed by Extra Credit, which brings Highwire students and teachers together onstage.
At 8 p.m., Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Hippie and Frenchie will bring their character-driven comedy to Baltimore, followed by Pile of Fire.
Saturday's performances kick off at 6 p.m. with FACT, combining music, characters and storytelling, followed by Washington, D.C.-based Heist Heist Baby, which explores changing the past through comedy.
At 7 p.m., improv duos take center stage. Josh and Bridie will appear in Mind Your Business, followed by The Red Button, exploring what happens when ordinary people are put under pressure.
The Royal Improv Fun Foundry closes out Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. with a collection of Whose Line Is It Anyway?-style improv games.
The weekend concludes Sunday at 5:30 p.m. with The Highwire Repertory, a free performance showcasing new teams experimenting with different comedy forms and styles.
Tickets for Friday and Saturday performances are $10. Sunday's Highwire Repertory performance is free.
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Bocking
Baltimore Center Stage (8/14-9/06)
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You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Compass Rose Theater at Live Arts Maryland (9/18-10/04)
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Bacon to School! "The Comedy Pigs" at MET Comedy Night
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (9/11-9/11)
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The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Baltimore (9/19-9/19)
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Blood of the Lamb - regional premiere
Rapid Lemon Productions (8/28-9/13)
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Classic Theatre of Maryland presents "HAMLET"
Classic Theatre of Maryland (10/01-10/18)
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A Little Stephen Music: A Sondheim Cabaret
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (9/05-9/05)
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The Crater Sisters' Christmas Special
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (11/20-12/20)
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Kim's Convenience
Everyman Theatre (8/31-9/27)
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Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey)
M&T Bank Exchange (9/26-9/26)