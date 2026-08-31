THE ACT OF REMEMBERING Exhibit to Open at Everyman Theatre

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Everyman Theatre will transform its visual arts gallery to present The Act of Remembering, a solo exhibition by Korean painter Haesuh Paik, running August 30 - September 27 alongside Everyman's onstage production of the play Kim's Convenience, serving as a distinctive visual companion to the season's opening show.

Paik, a Baltimore-based Korean painter who graduated in May 2026 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting from the Maryland Institute College of Art, explores the fluidity of memory and the impermanence of lived experience through her oil paintings. Working primarily from photographs in her personal archive, Paik reconfigures familiar images to investigate how personal histories are continually reconstructed through the act of remembering.

The exhibition highlights Paik's distinctive practice of visual translation. As the artist explains: 'The paintings exist between recognition and uncertainty, retaining traces of their origins while resisting a fixed sense of place or meaning. They are both intimate and enigmatic, holding a tension between nostalgia and discovery, familiarity and transformation.'

Paik's work has gained significant recognition at an early stage. While studying at the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA), she participated in a 2024 summer undergraduate residency at the New York Academy of Art. Paik's Green Sun, a key figurative work centered on the exploration of the boundary between intimacy and isolation, won First Prize at the 2025 US AXA Art Prize, a prestigious national competition for figurative artists. She also exhibited at Baltimore's Quid Nunc Gallery with other MICA students.

'Everyman's visual arts gallery has become a space for local artists to share work that is in conversation with the stories unfolding on our stages,' said Joseph W. Ritsch, Gallery Curator and Director of Education at Everyman Theatre. 'This current show is no exception. As Paik states about her work, it is both intimate and enigmatic, holding a tension between nostalgia and transformation, which we witness our onstage family working through themselves in Kim's Convenience.'

The Act of Remembering will be on view in the Martha and Stan Weiman Mezzanine, with special public viewings during the Bromo Art Walk's AAPI Night Market on Thursday, September 10, and during Harvest and Harmony on Sunday, September 13. This AAPI Community Heritage event features a lobby meetup and mingling space, followed by a facilitated post-show talkback with the cast after the performance. For tickets or more information, visit Kim's Convenience at Everyman Theatre.

ABOUT EVERYMAN THEATRE

Everyman Theatre is a professional Equity theatre company located in Baltimore's Bromo Arts District. Founded in 1990 by Vincent M. Lancisi, Everyman centers its storytelling around a resident company of artists and is dedicated to offering transformative, accessible theatre experiences. Led by artistic director Brandon Weinbrenner and managing director Marissa LaRose, the theatre is entering its 36th season.

Everyman invests deeply in its community. Each season, the theatre employs more than 150 full- and part-time staff, actors, designers, and teaching artists to create exceptional programming for Baltimore and beyond. By building its shows from the ground up, Everyman creates meaningful opportunities for local artists, artisans, and theatre professionals to contribute to the work seen on its stages. Everyman prioritizes local talent whenever possible, ensuring its productions are rooted in the unique artistry of its home city. Kim's Convenience is made possible in part by the generous support of show sponsor Gallagher Evelius & Jones, LLP; the Maryland State Arts Council; the citizens of Baltimore County; and The Shubert Foundation.

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