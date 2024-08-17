Vagabond Players Gears Up For 109th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Laugh, cry and sing along with Vagabond Players' 109th Season as they bring award winners and critically acclaimed shows to Baltimore!

INTO THE WOODS | Oct. 18 – Nov. 17, 2024

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim | Book by James Lapine

Directed by Audra Mullen and Kerry Simons | Musical Direction by Stephen Deininger

This Tony Award-winning book and score take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, musical theater modern classic.

ROOM SERVICE | Jan. 10 – Feb. 2, 2025

By John Murray and Allen Boretz

Directed by Steve Goldklang

A nimble-witted producer, living on credit with several actors in a Broadway hotel, is desperately in need of an angel with $15,000. The laughs don't stop coming in this great American farce that became an acclaimed Marx Brothers movie.

ART | Feb. 21 – Mar. 16, 2025

By Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton

Directed by Charlie Junkins

How much would you pay for a white painting? Would it matter who the painter was? Would it be art? Lines are drawn and friendships are tested in this Tony Award winner for Best Play.

PIPELINE | Apr. 4 – 27, 2025

By Dominique Morisseau

Directed by Lorraine C. Brooks

With profound compassion and lyricism, Morisseau shines light on an urgent and necessary conversation in this deeply moving story of a mother's fight to give her son a future — without turning her back on the community that made him who he is.

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE | May 30 – Jun. 22, 2025

By Steve Martin

Directed by Stephen Deininger

Martin plays fast and loose with fact, fame, and fortune in this brilliant absurdist comedy that places young Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in a Parisian cafe in 1904, just before the renowned scientist transformed physics with his theory of relativity and the celebrated painter set the art world afire with cubism.

Early-bird subscriptions available through Sept. 30 – book tickets now for as low as $15 per show. For showtimes and tickets visit www.vagabondplayers.org.

Located in the heart of Fells Point at 806 S. Broadway, Vagabond Players is easily accessible to patrons.

