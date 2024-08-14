The Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre to Present MAMMA MIA!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre will present MAMMA MIA! on Sunday, August 18th at 2:00 PM; Wednesday, August 21st at 7:00 PM; and Sunday, August 25th at 2:00 PM.



Experience the magic of ABBA's timeless hits in "Mamma Mia!" at the Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre. Join us for a heartwarming journey filled with laughter, love, and unforgettable music as we bring this beloved musical to life. Don't miss this enchanting performance that promises to have you dancing in your seat!



To purchase tickets, please visit: https://cur8.com/1734/project/85273



Comments