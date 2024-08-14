News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre to Present MAMMA MIA!

Performances begin on August 18.

By: Aug. 14, 2024
The Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre to Present MAMMA MIA! Image
The Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre will present MAMMA MIA! on Sunday, August 18th at 2:00 PM; Wednesday, August 21st at 7:00 PM; and Sunday, August 25th at 2:00 PM.
 
Experience the magic of ABBA's timeless hits in "Mamma Mia!" at the Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre. Join us for a heartwarming journey filled with laughter, love, and unforgettable music as we bring this beloved musical to life. Don't miss this enchanting performance that promises to have you dancing in your seat!
 
To purchase tickets, please visit:  https://cur8.com/1734/project/85273
 

