Cast Set for KIM'S CONVENIENCE at Everyman Theatre

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Everyman Theatre will open its 2026/2027 season as the launching pad for a national, three-way co-production of Ins Choi's hilarious and moving comedy, Kim's Convenience running August 30 through September 27, 2026. In partnership with Indiana Repertory Theatre and Portland Center Stage, this vibrant stage production of the hit television series that entertained a global audience on Netflix for nearly eight years, is directed by Indiana Rep Associate Artistic Director cara hinh and is a show filled with sharp wit and heart as it explores family heritage, the immigrant experience, and the intergenerational bonds of a family run business.

Set in a family run neighborhood convenience store, Choi's critically acclaimed, award-winning play, Kim's Convenience follows the fiercely proud South Korean patriarch, Appa Kim, as he navigates the complexities of business ownership and the weight of his family legacy.

Kims Convenience features a stellar cast including Tony K. Nam (EMMA, Dawn) as Appa and Tuyết Thị Phạm (Dawn, POTUS) as Umma. Joining the ensemble are newcomers to Everyman, Jenny S. Lee as Janet; Jae Woo as Jung; and Austin Michael Young, bringing versatility to the roles of Alex, Mike, Rich, and Mr. Lee, respectively.

This vision is brought to life by a dynamic creative team led by award-winning scenic designer Yoon Bae, resident Costume Designer David Burdick (EMMA, Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike), regional and Off-Broadway lighting designer Kat Zhou, and Portland-based sound designer Phillip Gerard Johnson. Fight and intimacy choreography is led by Everyman resident Lewis Shaw (EMMA, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), with the stage management team led by Resident Stage Manager Cat Wallis.

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