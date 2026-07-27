KIM'S CONVENIENCE to Open at Everyman Theatre in Three-Way Co-Production

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Everyman Theatre will open its 2026/2027 season as the launching pad for a national, three-way co-production of Ins Choi's hilarious and deeply moving comedy, Kim's Convenience running August 30 through September 27, 2026. In partnership with Indiana Repertory Theatre and Portland Center Stage, this vibrant stage production of the hit television series that entertained a global audience on Netflix for nearly eight years, is directed by Indiana Rep Associate Artistic Director cara hinh and is a show filled with sharp wit and undeniable heart as it explores family heritage, the immigrant experience, and the intergenerational bonds of a family run business.

Set in a family run neighborhood convenience store, Choi's critically acclaimed, award-winning play, Kim's Convenience follows the fiercely proud South Korean patriarch, Appa Kim, as he navigates the complexities of business ownership and the weight of his family legacy.

"Ins Choi's play is a showcase of blending razor-sharp humor with genuine emotional truth," says Everyman Theatre Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner. " At its core, it's a story about parents who sacrifice everything to give their children a future and children who are trying to define themselves on their own terms. Bringing these rich, relatable characters to life is a brilliant ensemble of actors from across the country, including two members from Everyman's Resident Company. This tri-production feels like a truly celebratory way to kick off our 36th season and to share Everyman everywhere.”

Kims Convenience features a stellar cast including Tony K. Nam (EMMA, Dawn) as Appa and Tuyết Thị Phạm (Dawn, POTUS) as Umma. Joining the ensemble are newcomers to Everyman, Jenny S. Lee as Janet; Jae Woo as Jung; and Austin Michael Young, bringing versatility to the roles of Alex, Mike, Rich, and Mr. Lee, respectively.

This vision is brought to life by a dynamic creative team led by award-winning scenic designer Yoon Bae, resident Costume Designer David Burdick (EMMA, Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike), regional and Off-Broadway lighting designer Kat Zhou, and Portland-based sound designer Phillip Gerard Johnson. Fight and intimacy choreography is led by Everyman resident Lewis Shaw (EMMA, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), with the stage management team led by Resident Stage Manager Cat Wallis.

PERFORMANCE AND TICKET INFORMATION

Everyman Theatre will present 29 public performances of Kim's Convenience from August 30 through September 27, on Wednesdays through Sundays throughout the run. Season subscriptions, single tickets, as well as group packages for parties of 8 or more are currently available. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit EverymanTheatre.org/Kims-Convenience or contact the box office directly at 410-752-2208, or email boxoffice@everymantheatre.org.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Ins Choi was born in Korea but grew up and currently lives in Toronto, Canada with his wife and two children. His debut play, Kim's Convenience, won the Best New Play Award and the Patron's Pick at the 2011 Toronto Fringe festival. It then launched Soulpepper Theatre Company's 2012 season, toured across Canada, and was adapted into a TV series of the same name with Thunderbird Entertainment on CBC and Netflix for 5 seasons. Ins was a writer, executive producer and co-creator of the TV series. He also wrote the plays Subway Stations of the Cross, Bad Parent, Son of a Preacherman, and was part of the collective that created the plays, Alligator Pie, re(birth): ee cummings in song, Window on Toronto (Soulpepper), and 2000 Candles (Brookstone). He taught screenwriting at the National Screen Institute and the Canadian Film Centre and offers his writing workshop from time to time.

ABOUT EVERYMAN THEATRE

Everyman Theatre is a professional Equity theatre company located in Baltimore's Bromo Arts District. Founded in 1990 by Vincent M. Lancisi, Everyman centers its storytelling around a resident company of artists and is dedicated to offering transformative, accessible theatre experiences. Led by artistic director Brandon Weinbrenner and managing director Marissa LaRose, the theatre is entering its 36th season.

Everyman invests deeply in its community. Each season, the theatre employs more than 150 full- and part-time staff, actors, designers, and teaching artists to create exceptional programming for Baltimore and beyond. By building its shows from the ground up, Everyman creates meaningful opportunities for local artists, artisans, and theatre professionals to contribute to the work seen on its stages. Everyman prioritizes local talent whenever possible, ensuring its productions are rooted in the unique artistry of its home city. Kim's Convenience is made possible in part by the generous support of show sponsor Gallagher Evelius & Jones, LLP; the Maryland State Arts Council; the citizens of Baltimore County; and The Shubert Foundation.

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