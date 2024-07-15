Spotlight: RUDDIGORE at Young Victorian Theatre Company.

As a vehicle for making things go bump in the night, I’m not sure this show consistently hits the target. It is a bit too much of a human interest story for that, but a bit too bump-filled to work smoothly as a human interest story either. Yet there are some legitimate skin-crawling moments, and the story reaches as reasonable a conclusion as it can, taking into account the subject-matter and the indeterminacy of the ending I mentioned. Theatergoers may walk out arguing about that ending, which is probably a good thing. But it will in any event have been an entertaining ride reaching that point.