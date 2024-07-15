Spotlight: RUDDIGORE at Young Victorian Theatre Company.

Young Vic Presents Ruddigore

By: Jul. 15, 2024
For the first time in 26 years, Young Vic brings Ruddigore back to the stage. With first-rate performers, a professional orchestra and full chorus, it's a rare Gilbert & Sullivan gem that you won't want to miss.

The Baronets of Ruddigore are under a centuries-old curse: they must commit a crime every day, or die in agony. Sir Ruthven Murgatroyd is the next in line and devises a plan to break the jinx.

But when his scheme falls apart, he must contend with a picture gallery of ghostly ancestors who have other ideas. With beautiful music, hilarious twists and mistaken identities, this supernatural show keeps you guessing between laughs.
Purchase Tickets Online Now!
 

