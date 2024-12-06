Spotlight: A 1940S RADIO CHRISMAS CAROL at Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre presents A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol By Walton Jones, David Wohl and Faye Greenberg. Adult $20 | Senior $18 | Student/child $14 Box Office: 443-840-ARTS or www.ccbctickets.com

Step back in time for a heartwarming holiday experience. The long-awaited sequel to the popular The 1940s Radio Hour. It’s Christmas Eve, 1943, and the Feddington Players are now broadcasting from a hole-in-the-wall studio in Newark, NJ, and set to present their contemporary take on Dickens’s A Christmas Carol. Whether it’s the noisy plumbing, missed cues, electrical blackouts, or the over-the-top theatrics of veteran actor, but radio novice, William St. Claire, this radio show is an entertaining excursion into the mayhem and madness of a live radio show.

Comments