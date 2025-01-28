WICKED, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, And More Announced for Hippodrome Theatre 2025/2026 Broadway Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Baltimore's historic Hippodrome Theatre has announced the lineup of hit Broadway shows taking the stage in the new 2025/2026 Hippodrome Broadway Series.

The season kicks off in September with the North American tour launch of the hit Broadway musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS. Based on the critically acclaimed, best-selling novel of the same title, Water for Elephants tells the story of a young man who jumps a moving train, unsure of where the road will take him, resulting in a new home, life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams.

On the heels of Water for Elephants comes the new highly anticipated North American tour launch of Cameron Mackintosh's legendary production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in November. The revitalized production features the brilliant original design, and was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened at His Majesty's Theatre in 2021. The Phantom of the Opera is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to more than 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages.

Welcoming the holidays is the first season option, Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL, a record-setting Broadway sensation featuring the hit songs “You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated special. Max the dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

Closing out 2025 and continuing into 2026 is the Hippodrome Broadway Series' second season option, WICKED. Baltimore's most “popular” musical will return for the holiday season. From the first electrifying notes to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story.

In January 2026 also comes Baltimore's third North American tour launch for 2025/2026: THE GREAT GATSBY. Direct from Broadway, The Great Gatsby is the Tony Award-winning smash hit new musical based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic American novel. The epic story has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever, transporting audiences with a jazz- and pop-infused score and winning both Broadway.com and BroadwayWorld's 2024 Audience Choice Awards for Favorite New Musical.

Coming March 2026 is the season's final option, HADESTOWN. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs audiences and never lets go.

Completing the 2025/2026 season is BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, followed by KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SUFFS and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL.

BACK TO THE FUTURE, the beloved cinematic classic turned award-winning Broadway musical, is adapted for the stage by the iconic film's creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and directed by the Tony Award-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson's “Man in the Mirror”), alongside hit songs from the movie including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel” and “Back in Time.”

The 2023 Tony Award-winning best musical, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, is the five-time Tony Award-winning new musical that tells the tale of a sixteen-year-old forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush… and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

SUFFS, a straight-from-Broadway, Tony Award-winning production, shares the brilliant, passionate and funny story about American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. From the singular mind of history-making artist Shaina Taub, this “thrilling, inspiring and dazzlingly entertaining” (Variety) new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that's far from over.

The final show of the season, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, is the uplifting story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon that is sure to delight.

The season's three tour launches, Water for Elephants, The Phantom of the Opera and The Great Gatsby, are eligible for Maryland's Theatrical Tax Credit Program established in 2022.

“At the Hippodrome, our daily promise to our patrons is to deliver the very best touring shows Broadway has to offer,” said Legler. “This upcoming season lineup is a testament to that promise, and we can't wait to share the wonderful experience that's in store with our dedicated subscribers and other supporters!”

MORE ABOUT THE SHOWS:

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2025

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to “thrilling, dazzling” life (Time Out New York) in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical! Hailed as a Critic's Pick, The New York Times calls it “stunning, emotional, heart-filled and gorgeously imaginative.”

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train, unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone's “huge, heart-filling" production (The New York Times) features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen's novel and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.

So, step right up to the “spellbinding entertainment” (Variety) at WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, “the best new musical on Broadway” (Theatermania).

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Nov. 7-15, 2025

Cameron Mackintosh's legendary production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is back to thrill American audiences once again! A revitalized production featuring Maria Björnson's brilliant original design, which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened at His Majesty's Theatre in 2021, will launch in a multi-year North American Tour in November 2025, premiering at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore Nov. 7-15.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history. First directed by Harold Prince with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, the brilliant original production has played to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom' who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano – Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

Produced by Cameron Mackintosh with THE REALLY USEFUL GROUP

THE GREAT GATSBY

Jan. 31-Feb. 7, 2026

THE GREAT GATSBY is a “Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.

Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Feb. 24-March 1, 2026

Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved cinematic classic, is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Baltimore in 2026.

Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL is adapted for the stage by the iconic film's creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and directed by the Tony Award-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson's “Man in the Mirror”), alongside hit songs from the movie including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel” and “Back in Time.”

When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. When Back to the Future hits 88 mph, it'll change musical theatre history forever.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

April 28-May 3, 2026

WINNER

BEST MUSICAL

THE MOST TONY AWARD-WINNING SHOW OF THE SEASON

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of five Tony Awards, including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants).

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

SUFFS

May 26-31, 2026

Direct from Broadway comes the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical SUFFS about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. From the singular mind of history-making artist Shaina Taub, this “thrilling, inspiring and dazzlingly entertaining” (Variety) new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that's far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics' Circle Award for Best New Musical.

“SUFFS does what all of the best Broadway musicals do: it humanizes and empowers, and it entertains and moves an audience.” - The Chicago Tribune

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL

June 23-28, 2026

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalog of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans" and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

2025/2026 SEASON OPTIONS:

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

Nov. 26-30, 2025

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is the record-setting Broadway holiday sensation that features the hit songs “You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated special. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos. Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss' original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and help remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season. Don't miss what The New York Times calls “AN EXTRAORDINARY PERFORMANCE! 100 times better than any bedtime story.”

WICKED

Dec. 17, 2025-Jan. 11, 2026

See it LIVE. Remember it FOREVER.

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good” and the other one “wicked.”

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story. “If every musical had the brains, heart and courage of WICKED, Broadway really would be a magical place” (Time Magazine).

HADESTOWN

March 13-14, 2026

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

The Hippodrome's seven-show 2025/2026 subscription package includes:

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS | Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2025

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA | Nov. 7-15, 2025

THE GREAT GATSBY | Jan. 31-Feb. 7, 2026

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL | Feb. 24-March 1, 2026

KIMBERLY AKIMBO | April 28-May 3, 2026

SUFFS | May 26-31, 2026

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL | June 23-28, 2026

Season options include:

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL | Nov. 26-30, 2025

WICKED | Dec. 17, 2025-Jan. 11, 2026

HADESTOWN | March 13-14, 2026

Current subscribers are invited to renew their subscriptions starting January 28 and will receive an email with more information. Patrons seeking new seven-show subscriptions for the Hippodrome's upcoming season can join the Hippodrome's waitlist to be among the first in line, with new packages going on sale in Spring 2025. The seven-show package prices begin at just $290.

Subscriptions are available:

Online at BaltimoreHippodrome.com/Season

By phone at 800.343.3103 (M-F, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.)

In-person at the Hippodrome Theatre Box Office, located at the corner of Eutaw and Baltimore Streets (M-F, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and show dates 11 a.m.–curtain)

Individual ticket on-sale dates will be announced throughout the year. Groups of 10 or more should contact Groups@BaltimoreHippodrome.com or call 888.451.5986.

Current subscribers will receive announcements via email. The Hippodrome Broadway Series offers an array of subscriber benefits, including:

Priority purchase opportunities and a flexible six-part payment plan

Dedicated patron services

Exchange privileges

Upgrade opportunities

In addition, subscribers can take advantage of Hippodrome Live special offers plus membership privileges to Broadway Across America, a national network of more than 48 North American cities where Broadway is presented. *Benefits may not apply to all shows.

