Raphaël Feuillâtre Will Make Baltimore Debut at Part of Shriver Hall Concert Series

Shriver Hall Concert Series will kick off its 2024-25 free Discovery Series with the Baltimore debut of guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 3:00pm at the Baltimore Museum of Art. In this recital, Feuillâtre shares his passion for Baroque music with works by J.S. Bach and his French contemporaries and shines in selections by South American composers spanning the centuries.

Hailed as “one of the most exciting classical guitarists of his generation” by Guitar Salon International, Feuillâtre is originally from Djibouti, on the northeastern coast of Africa, and is now based in Paris. He made his international breakthrough in 2018 as the winner of the prestigious Guitar Foundation of America (GFA) International Concert Artist Competition. He had already been tipped as a rising star in Europe following his victory at the 2017 José Tomás Villa de Petrer International Guitar Competition in Valencia and earlier prize-winning competition performances elsewhere in Spain as well as in France, Portugal, and the Czech Republic.

"I see a concert as a moment where I try to find harmony between all the elements in the hall. It's a time when I try to let go of myself and fully immerse myself in the sound, connecting with the composer as much as possible,” shares Raphaël Feuillâtre. “For me, each piece is an opportunity to dive deeper into the repertoire and discover something new, both for myself and the listeners. I always try to play as if it were the first time, with fresh emotion and curiosity. Every performance is a chance for me to share the love I have for the guitar, its repertoire, and its unique voice. I hope this concert with Shriver Hall Concert Series will help my mission to connect audiences with the singular beauty of my instrument.”

He continues, “My program is extremely varied, revealing in its own way what the guitar can be. It moves subtly from country to country and from one era to another. The first half is based on arrangements from Baroque music, with several pieces originally written for the harpsichord or orchestra. The second one focuses on Latin music, where we can hear Piazzolla, famous airs from La Traviata, Albéniz’s famous Asturias, along with other wonderful pieces that connect everything together before ending with an explosive modern piece.”

Feuillâtre, a Deutsche Grammophon recording artist, was discovered by Angelika Meissner, Deutsche Grammophon’s Senior Director of Classical, Artists & Repertoire, in September 2020 while searching online for exceptional young musicians. Impressed by his charismatic artistry she invited him to record for the Yellow Label. His debut album, Visages baroques (2023), features arrangements and transcriptions of works by Bach, Rameau, and others, reflecting his profound affinity for Baroque music.

Shriver Hall Concert Series’ Discovery Series, an initiative created specifically for the community, is an annual series of concerts featuring extraordinary young artists emerging on the international scene, with most making their Baltimore debuts on the series. Recitals are presented in different, intimate venues and neighborhoods throughout the region, thereby offering greater access to different local communities.

Additional concerts in SHCS’ 2023-24 Discovery Series include violinist Wei Zhu, winner of the 2024 Yale Gordon Concerto Competition, on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 3:00 pm at the Baltimore Museum of Art and theIvalas String Quartet on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 3:00pm at UMBC’s Linehan Concert Hall.

Up next, Shriver Hall Concert Series presents the Escher String Quartet and violist Jordan Bak on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 5:30pm. After Raphaël Feuillâtre’s Discovery Series appearance, the next mainstage performance features Baroque band ACRONYM in their Baltimore Debut on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 5:30pm.

