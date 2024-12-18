ROOM SERVICE Comes to Vagabond Players Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vagabond Players will continue its 109th season with ROOM SERVICE, written by John Murray and Allen Boretz, and directed by Steve Goldklang.

You're invited to check into Suite 904 of the Empire Hotel, where penniless Broadway producer and gifted con man Gordon Miller is desperately trying to raise the cash needed to avoid having his cast and crew (in rehearsal for his next production) evicted and the entire show shut down. Armed with a nonstop load of double-talk, Gordon does battle with a bullying hotel executive, a pompous physician, a determined collection agency clerk and a paranoid attorney to ensure that the show must go on! The laughs don't stop coming in this deliciously delirious and delectable show biz comedy that became an acclaimed Marx Brothers movie.

ROOM SERVICE opens Friday, Jan. 10 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 2, with weekly performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. And check out a special "Thursdays on Broadway" performance Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. when all tickets are just $10.

