Queer Climate Cabaret To Host 'Drag King 101' Workshop With Pretty Boi Drag

This October, Vital Matters is holding the Queer Climate Cabaret at Creative Alliance. In the two months leading up to the Cabaret, join the community conversation in an embodied, creative exploration of climate, queerness, and performance over three workshops.

Go to www.vitalmatters.net.

Workshops:

September 7: Drag King 101 w/ Pretty Boi Drag

September 28: Writing with the Elements: A Generative Workshop w/ Jacob Budenz

October 19: Climate, Queerness, and Performance 101 w/ Nigel Semaj, Jacob Marrero, & Michele Minnick

Drag King 101 w/ Pretty Boi Drag

Pretty Boi Drag invites you to explore the art of masculine performance in a safe, supportive, and empowering environment. This interactive workshop is designed for all gender expressions, welcoming individuals who are curious, seasoned performers, or those simply looking to embrace their masculine alter ego. Experienced and talented Drag King instructors will guide you through the intricacies of character development, makeup techniques, costuming, and the art of commanding the stage with confidence. Instructors will engage in a series of fun and dynamic exercises to help you develop your own distinct performance style, from commanding stage presence to perfecting lip-syncing skills. No matter your level of experience, the Drag King Workshop is a judgment-free zone where you can explore, experiment, and evolve into the King you were always meant to be.

Dress comfortably, bring your enthusiasm, and let the journey to becoming the ultimate Drag King begin! It's time to crown yourself and rule the stage! Each attendee will receive an exclusive #DragKingKit that will help set them up with everything they need to get started as a drag king. These kits include:

Fake Hair (for beard making - various colors available)

Makeup Wipes

Mirror

Scissors

Q-Tips

Eyebrow Pencil

Glue (water-based)

Free #PrettyBoiSwag

Where: Creativity Center, 3137 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224

When: SAT SEP 7 | 3-6PM

Age Range: 16+

Cost: $15-75 Sliding Scale

Materials: Clothes to move in!

Founded in 2016 by drag kings Pretty Rik E, Chris Jay, and burlesque performer, Lexie Starre, Pretty Boi Drag is an award-winning DC-based drag king performance troupe whose mission is to uplift and center BIPOC drag kings. Pretty Boi Drag produces both large scale production shows, as well as "open mic" drag king shows giving opportunities for new kings to perform. In the past, Pretty Boi Drag contracted with the DC Mayor's Office of LGBTQ Affairs to produce a citywide event for Capitol Pride. In 2019, The United States Library of Congress selected its website for inclusion in the historic collection of Internet materials related to the LGBTQ+ Studies Web Archive.

