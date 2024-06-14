Photos: First Look at URINETOWN The Musical At The Milburn Stone Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Milburn Stone Theatre is set to open the Tony Award-winning musical URINETOWN, with performances running from June 14th to June 23rd. This side-splitting sendup of greed, love, revolution (and musicals!) promises to captivate audiences with its satirical brilliance and unforgettable music.

See photos below!

Performance Schedule:

Fridays and Saturdays: June 14, 15, 21, and 22 at 8:00 PM, Sunday Matinees: June 16 and 23 at 2:00 PM

With music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Mark Hollmann & Greg Kotis, and book by Greg Kotis, URINETOWN is a hilarious and irreverent satire set in a dystopian city experiencing a severe water shortage. This crisis leads to a government-enforced ban on private toilets, compelling citizens to use public amenities controlled by a single greedy company. Amidst the chaos, a hero emerges, determined to spark a revolution and reclaim freedom for all.

Directed by Andrew John Mitchell, with **music direction by Trey Pope and choreography by Heather Healy, this production features a stellar cast including Joseph Brown, Matt Lucatamo, Ashley O’Connor, Maggie Dennis, Bethany Miller, Mark Dixon, Bill Campbell, Suzette Burgess, Casey Brogan, Adam Biemiller, Gabriel Webster, Brian Fields, Alliyah Thorpe, Krysta Stefanosky, Conner Hartland, Allison Graham, Marshall Marsh, Emily Ellborn, Caitlin Ponte, Karly Laskowski, Ariel Carney, and Amy Carr.

With stage management by Karen Decker, scenic design by Brandon Gorin & Brett Pearson, lighting design by Conor Mulligan, Audio Engineering by Paul Surowiec, Wig Design by Clayton Stacey and Costume and Properties Management by Daniel Combs.

URINETOWN has been praised for its witty and outrageous perspective on serious themes such as capitalism, environmental collapse, and social responsibility. Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, this musical has reinvigorated the genre with its modern wit and sustained ability to produce unbridled laughter.

URINETOWN is presented through special permission from Musical Theatre International (MTI). Please note that due to some adult content and humor, URINETOWN is recommended for ages 13 and up.

