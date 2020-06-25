Paige Hernandez Announced as New Associate Artistic Director at Everyman Theatre

Everyman Theatre's Board of Directors and its Founding Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi have announced that Paige Hernandez will join the organization as its new Associate Artistic Director in July. Hernandez will remain a part of Everyman's Resident Acting Company, of which she has been a member since 2017.

Lancisi is effusive in his praise of Ms. Hernandez: "I am so excited and honored to have Paige join us as Associate Artistic Director. She has distinguished herself as a most talented and respected theatre artist in our region and is known both nationally and internationally for her work as an actor, director, playwright, choreographer and educator. When she first performed with Everyman in The Children's Hour way back in 2005, I had my first inkling of just how extraordinary she truly is. I could not think of a better person to fill this position as Everyman's repertoire and community outreach continues to grow. I know she will be a great collaborative partner to myself, Managing Director Marissa LaRose, our other exceptional Associate Artistic Director Noah Himmelstein, and to the staff and Board of Everyman Theatre. We cannot wait to see what's in store for all of us as we enter our fourth decade of producing theatre together!"

As Associate Artistic Director, Ms. Hernandez will work with Lancisi and Himmelstein on the execution of the company's artistic vision and the enhancement of its accessibility and community engagement strategies. Through this added position, Hernandez will explore inclusive and diverse opportunities for collaboration with artists, actors, and other theatres locally and nationwide, with an eye on art equity, evolving theatrical best practices, and meaningful youth engagement.

Along with Himmelstein, she will be an advocate for identifying and developing new works. Additionally, she will work to deepen strategies for audience and community connection, specifically targeting Everyman's connections to the city of Baltimore and exploring opportunities for collaboration with Baltimore theatre artists, schools, programs and universities.

Ms. Hernandez says, "I feel extremely fortunate to return to my hometown of Baltimore to a theatre that has embraced my full artistry since the beginning of my career. We are in such a dynamic moment in time that is ripe for awareness, bold steps and inclusivity like never before. Working with Everyman in this capacity feels like the perfect fit to make meaningful strides forward. I am thrilled to continue my relationship with the Everyman staff and the Resident Company Members on the theatre's vision for the future and it's continued positive cultural and educational impact in Baltimore and beyond."

Lancisi continues, "For our upcoming 30th anniversary season, we will produce the varied, important, and entertaining productions we've become known for, including several new works, while mindfully embracing the challenges facing theatres across the country. We are dedicated to an innovative and safe patron experience while championing progress in equality across our organization and on stage. I could not be more thrilled to have Paige Hernandez as part of this exceptional vision."

A Baltimore native, Ms. Hernandez is a multidisciplinary artist who is critically acclaimed as a performer, director, choreographer and playwright, most notably for her effective fusion of theatre, hip-hop, dance and education. She has nearly twenty years of experience in arts administration, creating new works, producing and performing.

As an educator, Ms. Hernandez has taught throughout the country in a wide array of disciplines, reaching over 10,000 students from Pre-K through college. She has been recognized by many organizations including the Wolf Trap Institute for Early Learning through the Arts and Arena Stage where she was awarded the Thomas Fichandler Award for exceptional promise in theater education. The Huffington Post named her a "classroom hero" because of her outstanding arts integration and work with STEM initiatives, and she was recently named a "Top Theatre Worker You Should Know" by American Theatre Magazine and a "Rising Leader of Color" by Theatre Communications Group (TCG).

A critically acclaimed director, Ms. Hernandez's direction has been seen throughout the country including at Everyman Theatre as well as The Kennedy Center (DC), Smith Center (NV) Glimmerglass Festival (NY), Santa Fe Opera (NM), Olney Theatre (MD) and several universities. At Everyman, she directed all three of the Queens Girl trilogies as well as Proof which received critical acclaim from the Wall Street Journal.

With her company B-FLY ENTERTAINMENT, Paige tours internationally with her original works for multicultural and multigenerational hip hop audiences. These works include Liner Notes, The Nayika Project, 7th Street Echo, All the Way Live! Havana Hop, PAIGE IN FULL and her hip hopera, Stomping Grounds. As an award-winning dancer, her choreography has been seen world-wide including Bahrain, Singapore, India, Jamaica and Bermuda, and in the U.S. at Imagination Stage (MD), The Kennedy Center (DC), Alliance Theatre (GA) and Woolly Mammoth Theatre (DC) among others.

Ms. Hernandez is a proud member of Actors Equity Association and has performed on stages throughout the country including Everyman Theatre where she was most recently seen in Dot by Colman Domingo and in Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, and at Arena Stage, The Kennedy Center (DC), and Cleveland Playhouse (OH) to name a few. She has collaborated with The Lincoln Center (NY) and was commissioned by organizations including the National New Play Network, University of Maryland, The Kennedy Center, Glimmerglass Festival and La Jolla Playhouse. She received an Individual Artist Award from the Maryland State Arts Council as well as three Helen Hayes nominations for choreography and performance. Ms. Hernandez is a proud product of Baltimore City Public Schools. She is a graduate of the Baltimore School for the Arts and the University of Maryland.

Everyman Theatre is a professional Equity theatre company celebrating the actor, with a Resident Company of artists from the Baltimore/DC area. Founded in 1990 by Vincent M. Lancisi, the theatre is dedicated to engaging the audience through a shared experience between actor and audience seeking connection and emotional truth in performance. Everyman is committed to presenting high-quality plays that are affordable and accessible to everyone. The theatre strives to engage, inspire and transform artists, audiences, and communities through theatre of the highest artistic standards and is committed to embodying the promise of its name, Everyman Theatre. Everyman Theatre is a proud member of the Bromo Tower Arts and Entertainment District, the Market Center Merchants Association and the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance.

Vincent M. Lancisi is the Founding Artistic Director of Everyman Theatre. Lancisi partners with Managing Director, Marissa LaRose in leading the organization as it enters its 30th anniversary season.

