Michael Russotto Will Step in For Paul Morella in A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS at the Olney Theatre

Renowned Washington actor, Michael Russotto will substitute for Paul Morella in the 15th edition of the latter’s solo adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas at Olney Theatre Center.

Said Olney Theatre Center’s Artistic Director Jason Loewith, “A medical event from earlier in the fall will prevent Paul from performing his show this season, a production which so many people look forward to every year. With the blessing of Paul’s family, we asked Olney veteran Michael Russotto to step in while Paul recovers. We’re grateful to him for undertaking this daunting task, which is the best tribute we could think of to Paul’s boundless creativity and energy. We’re hoping the joy generated by the show speeds his recovery.”

Previews begin in the Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab on the day after Thanksgiving, November 29, 2024. The show runs through December 29, 2024. Press may reserve two tickets to attend the official opening on Saturday, December 7 at 7:45 pm by emailing: sstraub@olneytheatre.org

Tickets range from $41 - $81 and can be purchased at olneytheatre.org or 301-924-3400.

Said actor Russotto, “It's a real honor to step into a role that has become central to so many people’s experience of the holiday season, in a show that Paul Morella has carefully crafted and refined over many years. I’m looking forward to the challenge, and I hope to make my dear friend, Paul, proud in the process.”

There is no further information on Mr. Morella’s condition at this time. His family has requested privacy while he recuperates.

Morella’s version of the story is distinguished by its faithfulness to Dickens’ prose, as well as by the fact that a single actor plays every one of the play’s nearly fifty characters.

Comments