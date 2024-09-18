Maryland Ensemble Theatre Launches 'Behind the Curtains: Discovering Theatre Tech and Production'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maryland Ensemble Theatre has announced the launch of its new pilot program, “Behind the Curtains: Discovering Theatre Tech and Production,” set to start at Myersville Elementary School this fall. This groundbreaking workshop will offer students a unique opportunity to explore the essential behind-the-scenes aspects of theatre, including technical roles, backstage duties, and production processes.

MET is bringing this innovative program to Myersville Elementary School, leveraging its 23 years of experience in delivering impactful arts programs at area schools. The workshop aims to provide students with a comprehensive and engaging introduction to the technical side of theatrical productions, from lighting and sound to stage management and set design.

“Behind the Curtains: Discovering Theatre Tech and Production” will immerse students in the various technical and logistical elements that bring a theatre production to life. Under the guidance of MET’s skilled professionals, participants will engage in hands-on activities that reveal the magic of behind-the-scenes work, sparking their creativity and deepening their appreciation for the arts. They will apply this new found knowledge to assisting with the MYES production of “The Rockin’ Tale of Snow White” that will be produced in the spring as part of MET’s In School Production program.

This initiative is part of a larger effort by MET to join with local nonprofits and PTAs to provide meaningful and enriching artistic experiences for students. By combining MET’s expertise with community support, “Behind the Curtains” aims to inspire and educate young minds, equipping them with valuable skills and insights that extend beyond traditional classroom learning.

Alli Lanham, Myersville PTA Behind The Curtain Chair, said, "Myersville PTA is thrilled to develop this pilot program with the MET to continue to enrich the lives of our students. Our students will get a glimpse of all the work that happens behind the curtain. We believe this program will enhance our students' understanding of theatre production and tie in nicely with our spring play program."

Julie Herber, Associate Artistic Director of Maryland Ensemble Theatre, commented, “We are excited to bring ‘Behind the Curtains’ to Myersville Elementary School. This program will highlight the importance of theatre tech and production roles, and we look forward to engaging with the students and helping them discover the wonders of behind-the-scenes work.”

Registration for “Behind the Curtains: Discovering Theatre Tech and Production” is now open. For more information about the program, including dates and registration details, please contact Myersville Elementary School. If you are interested in bringing “Behind the Curtains” to your school, contact Julie Herber at jherber@marylandensemble.org.

Comments