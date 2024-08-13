Mark Scharf's THE MONROE DOCTRINE To Be Presented At The Theatre Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mark Scharf's THE MONROE DOCTRINE will open this Friday at The Theatre Project from Vest Pocket Productions, running through August 31.

What does success mean in America? What does it mean when you don't make it? In THE MONROE DOCTRINE, poet and adjunct professor Real Monroe tries to hold his world together from his trailer on Hog Island on Maryland's eastern shore.

It's Memorial Day weekend and the men of the family, counterbalanced by the influence of three strong and grounded women, gather for what may be the last time to meet the wishes of Real's Korean War veteran father, an assisted living facility refugee. When Real's estranged sons arrive, expectations and reality collide and even the students he has tried to help leave him scrambling for solid ground in a shifting landscape of obligations and power.

The play can be thought of as an elegy to the lost place of the artist in the world and to twentieth century versions of masculinity, the ideal now which is ever changing like a shapeshifter with amnesia.

Showtimes:

Preview, August 15 @ 8pm

August 16 @ 8pm

August 17 @ 8pm

August 18 @ 4pm

August 23 @ 8pm

August 24 @ 8pm

August 25 @ 4pm

August 30 @ 8pm

August 31 @ 8pm

﻿Tickets:

$20



Theatre Project, located at 45 W Preston St, Baltimore, MD 21201, is funded in part by the

William G. Baker, Jr. Memorial Fund ﻿creator of The Baker Artist Portfolios. For tickets and/or for more information, call the Box Office: 410-752-8558 or send an e-mail, office@theatreproject.org.

