Locust Post Brewery and Cumberland Theatre to Present BREWS AND THE BARD Festival

Locust Post Brewery will partner with the Cumberland Theatre and other local businesses and musicians to present the first annual Brews and the Bard Festival. The event will be held at the brewery from 12:00 - 6:00 pm on October 13th after being rescheduled due to a weather cancellation.

The Brews and Bard Festival is a new addition to the Western Maryland Shakespeare Festival, which is a month-long schedule of events throughout Western Maryland which highlight the works of Shakespeare as well as art, music and plays that have been derived, adapted or inspired by them.

"We wanted to create a low-key and casual event for families to enjoy themselves and maybe learn a little bit along the way," said a theatre spokesperson. "Denise and Tony at Locust Post were enthusiastic about helping us to create a day of fun and music that will hopefully unite our Western Maryland community. We are planning on having some fun games and great food - hoping to create an Oktoberfest meets Ren Faire type event to be held every year."

The day will feature life music by acoustic acts Gary & Annette and Roy Wright. The festival will also offer bourbon tastings from Charis Winery and Distillery and a bloody mary bar featuring Charis vodka. Smoked turkey legs and other food options will be available from Mis En Place as well as pizzas from the brewery kitchen.

The day will include various games for both kids and adults, as well as a stein holding contest and a photo booth. Ren-faire or Oktoberfest style costumes are encouraged, but not required.

Tickets are $10 (benefitting the Cumberland Theatre) and are available at the door on the day of the event or in advance at cumberlandtheatre.com. Those purchasing in advance will receive a free token to play a game of their choice.

