Improvised MUSICALS! THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Riverside Third Space

Musicals! The Musical, an improvised musical is coming to Baltimore, giving the audience a chance to help create a fully improvised musical. Guided by a group of "famous" composers and writers, the cast will take these suggestions and create big musical numbers right on the theater's stage. Every lyric, melody, dance number, and even piano music will be made up in real time.

The most exciting part comes next: the audience will vote on which excerpt they want to see become a full improvised musical. Audience members will have a chance to ask questions during the pitch sessions, making them feel like part of the creative process.

Musicals! The Musical will have a special preview on November 21 at Riverside Third Space, followed by a second show on December 12 at Baltimore Improv Group, with both events running from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. IThis unique production marked by its offbeat branding including intentionally cut-off images and posters that parody iconic Playbill designs, features a talented cast that includes: Casey Watts!, Julia Henninger, Melanie Kozel, Holden Lee, Mark Blackman, Alexa Sciuto, Sheree Frank, Brian E. Young, Alex Roberts, and David Richman.

The show kicks off with mini musical pitches based on audience suggestions for genres and characters. After each pitch, the audience votes on which idea they want to see developed into a full improvised musical. In the second half, the cast performs the chosen musical, featuring an original storyline, lyrics, dance numbers, and live piano accompaniment.

Musicals! The Musical is a project of Baltimore Musical Improv, a nonprofit supported by Fractured Atlas. Their mission is to bring the joy of musical improv to the Baltimore community. They believe that anyone can join in-no singing or acting experience is needed. Baltimore Musical Improv works with groups like Highwire Improv and Baltimore Improv Group to provide more opportunities for people to enjoy and participate in musical improv.

"This show combines everything I love about characters, genres, and live improv," says Brian E. Young, one of the show's creators and the live piano accompanist. "Every show is different. The teamwork among our cast brings so much creativity and energy to the stage. We do this for fun, and we want the audience to experience the magic of musical improv just like we do."

In addition to seeing the musical, audience members attending the November 21 preview at Riverside Third Space will have the option to participate in a free musical improv workshop immediately after the show. On December 12, those attending the Baltimore Improv Group show will be invited to stay for an extra free non-musical improv hour.

"It's going to be really cool to see how each show unfolds with the audience's input," Brian added. "They get to be part of the storytelling process, and I hope that inspires people."

Created for The Lab at Baltimore Improv Group, an experimental series that explores new and daring improv concepts, each performance is different, so no two shows are ever the same. The performers use their quick thinking and creativity to make each show unique. This event will bring a new kind of musical experience to Baltimore, showcasing the exciting world of improvised theater.

There are two shows planned, the first will be with Highwire Improv on November 21 at Riverside Third Space (1530 Battery Ave) followed by a free musical improv workshop. The second is with The LAB at Baltimore Improv Group (1727 N Charles St) will host the December 12 show which is followed by a free non-musical improv show. Both shows will run from 7:00 to 8:00 pm.

The Baltimore Improv Group's venue (1727 N Charles St) is accessible, with a ramp and wheelchair seating available. However, Riverside Third Space (1530 Battery Ave) has a wheelchair lift but is not fully accessible.

For more information and tickets, visit baltimoremusicalimprov.com/musicals

