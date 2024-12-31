Highwire Improv to Offer Six Ways To Try Improv In 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Highwire Improv will present a series of improv workshops and classes across numerous Baltimore neighborhoods in January 2025! With a range of sliding scale pricing options, Highwire Improv aims to empower anyone to start a new hobby, make new friends, and build confidence, creativity, and community!

Designed to reach Baltimore residents in various neighborhoods, these events promote inclusivity and access to the arts. Participants will meet new people, engage in fun interactive exercises led by experienced instructors, and play popular improv games, fostering a sense of connection, creativity and spontaneity.

In 2024, Highwire Improv ran 27 free intro workshops in 14 neighborhoods through their Improv In Every Neighborhood program, partially supported by a Maryland State Arts Council Creativity Grant. Throughout 2025, the organization plans to run 40 workshops, reaching hundreds of new improvisers.

The instructors were absolute rock stars. They carved out a safe space for us to let loose and be ourselves. Before diving into the fun, they gave us a pep talk, setting the rules of engagement and encouraging us to be respectful while staying true to our quirks.

- Iya; participant at Patterson Park Branch Library workshop, March 2024

Baltimoreans who are ready to dive into improv can also take one of Highwire Improv's two Fundamentals of Improv classes in January. These six week classes take a cohort of 10-12 students from first scenes to putting on a full show in the style of Whose Line is it Anyway? for friends and family! The classes are $225 and scholarships are available. In 2024, 25% of all new students began with a free intro workshop before moving on to a full class.

Highwire Improv has a robust student and performer community that regularly meets across the city for shows, practice sessions, and social events, creating a set of 'third spaces' in Baltimore.

Four workshops are scheduled, in the Hampden, Highlandtown, Oakenshaw, and Reisterstown Station neighborhoods:

Two multi-week classes are scheduled in Hampden and Highlandtown:

Mondays Starting Jan. 13th, 6:30pm: Fundamentals of Improv Level 1 at St. Luke's Church on the Avenue

Wednesdays Starting Jan. 15th 6:30pm: Fundamentals of Improv Level 1 at Creative Alliance

The improv-curious can find information about scheduled and upcoming workshops at Highwire Improv's Eventbrite page and the Creative Alliance website.

Neighborhood associations or community organizations interested in hosting a workshop in their neighborhood are encouraged to contact Highwire.

