Highwire Improv to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Latino Comedy
Baltimore Bodega, Bianca Casusol, Billy Soco, and LoS CoMpLiCaDoS will headline performances at the Highlandtown Arts District venue.
Highwire Improv will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting Latino comedy voices in a collection of shows. Between Sept. 18 and Oct. 10, shows at Highwire will feature performers from Baltimore, Harrisburg and New York. In addition to performances and workshops, Highwire will use the month to highlight issues and causes important to the local community.
The fun begins on Friday, Sept. 18 when Baltimore Bodega - the city's only all-Latino improv team - takes the stage at 8 p.m. A blend of Spanish and English infuses culture into Bodega's games and scenes with a special flair. New York improvisers Bianca Casusol and Billy Soco are scheduled to join Bodega for the show.
On Saturday, Sept. 19, Casusol and Soco will each teach a workshop before taking the stage at 8 p.m. in their two-person show 'serious.' They create ridiculous characters and explore strong points of view through patient, grounded relationships that often show how very dumb and unserious the world is.
Elise Rodriguez from Baltimore Bodega will teach a workshop on Organic Improv on Saturday, Sept. 26 for performers looking to expand their improv skills. Later that night, we put the spotlight on artist Jessy DeSantis in ImprovScape. The 8 p.m. show will use an interview with DeSantis, who was raised in a Nicaraguan household in Miami and now resides in Baltimore City, to inspire comedy scenes. DeSantis is a self-taught, queer artist and single parent creating deeply meaningful, vibrant work.
On Friday, Oct. 2, Baltimore Bodega returns to the stage for another 8 p.m. performance. Coinciding with the Highlandtown First Friday Art Walk, an improv jam will follow the show allowing anyone to join in on the improv fun. The evening will kick off at 6 p.m. with a special mixer celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.
We close out the month on Saturday, Oct. 10 by welcoming Harrisburg's LoS CoMpLiCaDoS. Born from laughter, courage, and cultural pride, LoS CoMpLiCaDoS is Pennsylvania's first Latino improv troupe. This vibrant ensemble celebrates the beauty and complexity of Latinidad through spontaneous storytelling, comedy, and heart.
All shows take place at The Highwire Center at 400 S. Conkling Street in the Highlandtown Arts District. Show tickets are $10. Find more information about shows and workshops at www.highwireimprov.com.
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