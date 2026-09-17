Highwire Improv to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Latino Comedy

NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Highwire Improv will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting Latino comedy voices in a collection of shows. Between Sept. 18 and Oct. 10, shows at Highwire will feature performers from Baltimore, Harrisburg and New York. In addition to performances and workshops, Highwire will use the month to highlight issues and causes important to the local community.

The fun begins on Friday, Sept. 18 when Baltimore Bodega - the city's only all-Latino improv team - takes the stage at 8 p.m. A blend of Spanish and English infuses culture into Bodega's games and scenes with a special flair. New York improvisers Bianca Casusol and Billy Soco are scheduled to join Bodega for the show.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, Casusol and Soco will each teach a workshop before taking the stage at 8 p.m. in their two-person show 'serious.' They create ridiculous characters and explore strong points of view through patient, grounded relationships that often show how very dumb and unserious the world is.

Elise Rodriguez from Baltimore Bodega will teach a workshop on Organic Improv on Saturday, Sept. 26 for performers looking to expand their improv skills. Later that night, we put the spotlight on artist Jessy DeSantis in ImprovScape. The 8 p.m. show will use an interview with DeSantis, who was raised in a Nicaraguan household in Miami and now resides in Baltimore City, to inspire comedy scenes. DeSantis is a self-taught, queer artist and single parent creating deeply meaningful, vibrant work.

On Friday, Oct. 2, Baltimore Bodega returns to the stage for another 8 p.m. performance. Coinciding with the Highlandtown First Friday Art Walk, an improv jam will follow the show allowing anyone to join in on the improv fun. The evening will kick off at 6 p.m. with a special mixer celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

We close out the month on Saturday, Oct. 10 by welcoming Harrisburg's LoS CoMpLiCaDoS. Born from laughter, courage, and cultural pride, LoS CoMpLiCaDoS is Pennsylvania's first Latino improv troupe. This vibrant ensemble celebrates the beauty and complexity of Latinidad through spontaneous storytelling, comedy, and heart.

All shows take place at The Highwire Center at 400 S. Conkling Street in the Highlandtown Arts District. Show tickets are $10. Find more information about shows and workshops at www.highwireimprov.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 05 Hrs 44 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Baltimore News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming